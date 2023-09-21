13 Fall Mugs You Can Get For Under $15
If you ask us, cozy is a state of mind. Everyone has a different definition of what it means to them — and different ways that they get cozy — but there's one thing that brings us all together: fall mugs. Whether you fill it with apple cider, coffee, tea, hot chocolate, or plain water (how else can you pretend you're a guest star on a late night TV show?), these fall mugs will get you in the mood to try out all your favorite fall bevs and pair perfectly with your go-to comfort movie.
Green Multi-Faceted Stoneware Latte Mug ($7)
With an elegant, modern design (plus the earthy green we all had in our closets in 2016), this fall mug is both cozy and sophisticated. A duo that can't be beat.
Anthropologie Nature Studies Mug ($10)
Nature lovers will love this enchanting Anthro find. The whimsical illustrations also feel very academic, but overall, it definitely captures the fall spirit.
World Market Halloween Mummy Mug ($7)
This mummy mug is the perfect way to add a touch of spooky fun to your fall mornings. It's detailed and unique, and we're simply obsessed.
Cat Mug ($13)
On the lookout for black cats this season? Add one to your kitchen! It's whimsical, cute, and won't affect your allergies ;).
H&M Home Glass Mug ($9)
This fall mug is ultra modern and sophisticated, which is exactly how a nice fall drink makes us feel.
Luke's Diner Mug ($7, was $9)
We simply couldn't pass up the opportunity to include a Gilmore Girls reference. Consider this your first step to finally taking a trip to Stars Hollow (erm, Washington, Connecticut).
Hello Fall Coffee Mug ($9, was $12)
Celebrate the arrival of autumn by literally saying Hello Fall! This fall mug definitely needs a pumpkin spice latte.
World Market Multicolor Scandi Checkered Ceramic Mug ($9)
Vibrant, playful, and bold, this fall mug has major patchwork quilt vibes, and it'll bring a smile to your face. Although, when does coffee not bring a smile to our face?
Urban Outfitters Good and Evil Stacking Mug ($14 each)
For anyone who appreciates unique and unconventional fall mugs, these iridescent mugs make the ultimate pair, just in time for spooky season.
Halloween Stoneware Figural Ghost Mug ($5)
You can grab this cutie on your next trip to Target — it's cute when you use it in your morning coffee routine and when you use it as Halloween decor!
Bosmarlin Ceramic Coffee Mug ($13)
With its sleek design and simplicity, this one's for the minimalists. It will also go great with all your Barbie Halloween costumes.
Tillys Checkered Mug ($11)
This mug's monochromatic pattern is modern and retro at the same time, and it'll brighten up those darker, dreary fall days.
Stash Tea Doodle Mega Tea Mug ($11, was $16)
This mug will make you want to unleash your creativity! The doodle-like design will make any day better, and since it's multi-colored, you can also pair it with a variety of different plate colors.
Which fall mug are you going to be sipping out of? Check out our Weekly Deals newsletter for more awesome fall picks.
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!