The Gift Guide To All Things Cozy
Daylight savings kicks in next weekend, which means shorter, chillier days are here again — the perfect excuse to get cozy at home with your favorite warm drink, a good book, and a cozy blanket, and just chill (in the best sense of the word). For those who cherish their cozy time, we've got the best holiday gifts for bringing comfort and joy this season.
Athleta Tugga Sherpa Hoodie ($119)
This super cozy sherpa hoodie will take you from around town to around your living room, all the while keeping the winter breeze at bay. Made from recycled fabric, it's a sustainably made gift too. Plus, it has easy-access pockets to stash your essentials and keep your mitts warm too.
Gravity Weighted Blanket ($195)
This weighted blanket is like one giant bear hug and reportedly helps you fall asleep faster — and stay asleep longer.
Musee Merry & Bright Holiday Bath Gift Set ($60)
Those who love to relax in a good bath will enjoy this soak-filled gift set from Musee. A portion of Musee's profits go toward children's education and other resources that inspire positive change throughout the world.
Athleta Cozy Slipper Socks ($35)
Keep your tootsies warm and cozy while you get things done around the house, from WFH to your holiday movie marathon. The sparkle around the ankle makes us never want to take off these super-soft slipper socks!
Atlas Tea Club ($14)
For the tea lovers in your life, this tea subscription offers up single-origin loose teas you can't find anywhere else, from Indonesia to Argentina and South Africa to Nepal.
Honey Mama's Bar 9-Pack ($54)
These cocoa truffle bars are decadent *and* delicious. Chocolate lovers can enjoy a mix of creative flavors, from Tahini Tangerine to Coffee Nib Crunch to Lavender Rose and Oregon Mint. Made in Portland, OR, these paleo-friendly bars are also free of refined sugars, soy, dairy, eggs, gluten, and grains. Have one for breakfast and dessert!
Cozy Up Buttercup Pillow ($58)
Give your home decor fan a playful pillow that's perfect for cuddling through the colder months and adds a cheeky punch to any room.
Buffy Hemp Linen Sheets ($59+)
These comfy, breathable hemp linen sheets are super soft and get better with age. Find a slew of beautiful colors and mix and match!
Cozy Sun Essential Baby Gift Set ($79)
Give new bundles of joy this cuddly pastel-peach cotton swaddle gift set. A cozy knit hat and booties keep baby warm all winter long. There's also Cloud and Moon.
Barr Co Fir and Grapefruit Candle ($34)Bring the citrusy and woodsy scents of winter inside with this soy wax candle made with the fir and grapefruit fragrance. The candle burns for about 120 hours in a nifty glass tumbler.
Le Puzz Puzzles ($38)
For the pal or parent who loves puzzles, these quirky vintage-inspired ones make a truly original gift, with an LOL to boot.
Icelandic Sheepskin Rug ($60)
Whether you use this rug on the floor, on your desk chair, or on your bed, you can be sure the 100% natural wool will keep you warm and snuggly.
Gigi Pip Zephyr Rancher ($112)
Swap your winter beanie for this classic rancher hat made with Australian wool — it's all style and comfort!
The Hygge Game ($20)
Spark conversation around the fire with your holiday crew, Danish-style. This fun game is all about getting hygge with more than 300 entertaining and thoughtful questions to answer together.
SLIPSILK Sleep Mask ($50)
Sleep is just better with a sleep mask, especially one this silky smooth. Give the gift of beauty sleep!
Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe ($98)
Guys and gals will want to lounge in this super cozy robe all winter long.
Amato Faux Fur Mittens ($88)
These wool and cashmere mitts designed by NY-based Carolina Amato will make you want to sleigh all day.
Kate McLeod Daily Stone ($45)
GOOP-approved and Brooklyn-made, this moisture bar/massage stone is made with a mix of oils and butters for a super luxe massage at home. The rose, neroli, and frankincense essential oils smell so good too!
Hot Toddy Kit ($40)
Get all the warm feels with this spice kit for making the perfect hot toddy. Each canister comes with three reusable muslin jute tea bags to make steeping easy. Just add whiskey, rum, or brandy to make it boozy if you'd like!
Traditional Mexican Hot Chocolate Kit ($20+)
Do hot chocolate like the Oaxacans do with ground almonds, pecans, walnuts and cinnamon. Yum! Mix and froth it with the hand-carved molinillo whisk and clay jug, both handmade in Mexico.
Find more cozy gift ideas on our Shopping page!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others and earn commissions, but we always offer genuine editorial recommendations.
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.