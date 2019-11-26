Nina Garcia’s New Video Series is Like Choose-Your-Own-Adventure for Fashion
Alright fellow content junkies, this new interactive video series starring Nina Garcia is about to blow your mind. Created in partnership with Eko, Nina Garcia's Clothes Call lets you, yes YOU the viewer, make decisions about what someone might wear to a wedding, a homecoming game, a new workout class, and the video changes based on the decisions you make. It's like a choose-your-own-adventure book, but it's video! And fashion! And hello, it's our fave OG judge from Project Runway so you know you can't go wrong ;)
If you're not familiar with Eko, we're here to give you the scoop. Eko is a platform that allows creators and brands to create interactive video stories where viewers can actually control the outcome of the story. As you're watching each story unfold, you can actually make choices, which shape where the story goes. Each viewer can have a unique viewing experience, radically changing the way we think about video. Is your mind melting yet? Samesies. The best way to get it is to see it! Scroll on to see three episodes of Clothes Call, and flex your inner stylist skills.
First up, let's see how you fare picking out the perfect outfit for an outdoor movie night.
Next up, time to get dressed for a winter formal. Be careful not to go over budget (which I totally did the first time!).
Lastly, this gal is heading to a new workout class. Let's help her get 'fitted to get fit.
Head to Eko for even more innovative stories and video series where YOU get to control the story.