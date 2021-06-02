We Can't Resist These Top 3 Summer Color Trends
As summer inches closer, the biggest color trends of the season have already taken over our Instagram feeds and arrived at all our favorite retailers. In fact, the new hues are nearly impossible to miss if you're shopping online or browsing in stores — bright orange, buttermilk yellow, and sage green are everywhere right now. And these irresistibly cheery colors are nearly impossible to choose from too, which is why we've narrowed down the options for you. If you're eager to embrace summer festivities again, a dash of bright orange will instantly get you in the celebratory mood. If you've scheduled more casual activities, a dose of buttermilk yellow will bring the positive energy with you. And if you're merely easing back into the summer spirit, a soft sage green will help you transition from lounging around to stepping back into town. Simply pair one of these colors with your seasonal wardrobe staples and you'll instantly have an on-trend summer fit.
COS Low Cut Back Linen Dress ($115): A bright orange dress is a bold statement, but this modern cut and lightweight fabric makes it wearable for even a casual summer outing.
Everlane Smock Tank ($55): Wide-cut tanks are perfect for taking you from work to the weekend in the summer, and this smocked option makes the orange hue even trendier for this season.
H&M Satin Dress ($35): A satin midi dress and cute sandals is the perfect formula for easy summer glamour. Slip on this bright orange number and you'll be all dressed up for a dinner date or wedding party.
JADE Swim Bond One Piece ($245): There's no better occasion for wearing a playful color than when you're hanging out by the water, and you're bound to make a splash in this stunning orange one piece.
Urban Outfitters Halter Top ($49): Give your wardrobe a seasonal boost with a bright orange knit crop top that can be worn with everything from wide-leg jeans for a casual summer day to a silk midi skirt for a warm night out.
JW PEI Gabbi Bag ($79): If you're not ready to dress in head-to-toe orange, a bright orange bag will still add a fun pop of color to any summer outfit.
& Other Stories Wrap Midi Skirt ($89): Whether you pair this stunning skirt with the matching blouse or a simple white tee, you'll have a gorgeous outfit for any warm weather plans.
Target Smocked Waist Dress ($28): This beautiful and breezy buttermilk dress can be worn for all your summer occasions with a simple swap of footwear. Think sneakers on the weekend, slides for brunch, and heels for a summer party.
Madewell Cami Midi Dress ($138): Another sweet summer option, this cami dress has the added perk of adjustable straps and the same chameleon capabilities depending on the accessories you pair with it.
WSLY Rivington Tank ($68): A high-neck tank is an easy way to introduce a seasonal color into your wardrobe. Style this buttermilk tank under a neutral blazer or simply tuck it into jean shorts (or both!).
H&M Satin Skirt ($18): Bring buttermilk into your wardrobe with this cute satin skirt. Dress it up with your favorite blouse or down with your favorite knit tanks and tees.
ASTR The Label January Top ($88): This pretty yellow blouse was meant to be paired with denim, which means you already have plenty of ways to wear it all season long.
GAP Towel Terry Shorts ($40): Loungewear is still an important part of our wardrobes! You'll get plenty of wear out of these fun yellow shorts, whether around your house or on your way to the beach.
Staud Bean Bag ($195): This buttermilk bag is subtle enough to add to a neutral outfit, wear alongside a bold print with yellow tones, or match with another buttermilk piece.
WAYF Ruched Shirt ($21): Upgrade your t-shirt collection with this knit sage top, which can be customized to your preferred fit thanks to the cute ruched detailing.
H&M Sleeveless Linen Jacket ($35): Wear this versatile sage green vest with all your light summer hues or your favorite denim bottoms.
LOFT Beached Ribbed Midi Dress ($80): A knit dress is a no-brainer for summer, and just like the name says, this sage green option would be perfect for tossing on before heading to the beach.
Mango Pleated Pants ($60): These cotton trousers were made for wearing with knit tanks and tees in warm weather, like your go-to cargo pants in a more modern color.
Abercrombie & Fitch Easy Linen Jumpsuit ($79): This sage green linen jumpsuit is another all-in-one summer outfit option that can be dressed up or down, depending on how you accessorize.
Sanctuary Faux Leather Shirt Jacket ($99): In sage green, this faux leather jacket becomes the ultimate statement-making light layer to spruce up your summer wardrobe.
Everlane Forever Slip On Sneaker ($60): These wear-with-anything recycled slides might just become your go-to footwear for summer, considering they'll add a touch of sage green to any casual outfit.
As you prepare for summer, get ready for these three color trends to totally take over your summer wardrobe. Whether you can't wait to wear vivid bright orange, relaxed buttermilk yellow, or soft sage green, add any or all of these essentials to your closet!
Featured image via Angelo Pantazis/Unsplash
Lauren is a marketing professional, writer, and the founder of The Eye & The Edit, a weekly style and shopping newsletter. She recently found a home in New York City, where she enjoys endless people-watching and outfit inspiration. There, she can usually be found shopping in Soho, digging through vintage stores in Brooklyn, or trying a new coffee shop or natural wine bar.