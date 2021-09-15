17 Lazy Work Pants For Heading Back To The Office
Just because you're heading back to work doesn't mean you have to entirely forego the comfort of your at-home work pants. Enter: pull on pants. The increasingly popular workwear style elevates elastic waist bands and soft fabrics with office-ready prints and polished details, so you can feel like you're wearing pajamas but look like a total boss. Between snug fits and roomy cuts, you'll probably find yourself wearing them on WFH days, too. Stock up on the style with our picks below.
Everlane The Dream Pant ($78)
Everlane nailed the new WFH aesthetic with these tapered-trouser style pants (or should we say sweats?).
The Houndstooth Side Zip Straight ($98)
A sneaky side zip means these gorgeous pants won't have you feeling pinched in all day.
A New Day Knit Drawstring Ankle Pull-Ons ($20)
At this amazing price, you can snag a pair for every day of the week.
H&M Pull-Ons ($30)
We never thought we'd hear "pull-on" and "dress pants" together, but we're so grateful these beauties are now a thing (and have a matching blazer and vest!).
& Other Stories Wide Flared Trousers ($89)
The new normal means every work wardrobe should contain a pair of these basic black pull-on trousers.
Mango Ribbed Knit Trousers ($60)
Ribbed pants feel like leggings, but look so elevated with a matching button-up cardigan.
NYDJ Sculpt-Her™ Pull-On Wide Leg Work Pants ($89)
Not quite slacks, not quite sweats. Featuring faux pockets, paneling, and a super stretchy leg, these will be your secret weapon for looking pulled together.
Abercrombie Tapered Menswear Pants ($69)
Now that Abercrombie's all grown-up, they've perfected the workwear pants to help us feel the same.
H&M Crease-Front Leggings ($25)
The secret to wearing leggings at work? Find a pair with thicker material and seam detail on the leg so they appear like skinny slacks.
LOFT Tie Waist ($70)
A tie waist detail makes elastic pants look even more polished.
Vince Camuto Wide Leg Sweater Pants ($79)
If you haven't already, make sure you add a sleek pair of sweater pants to your work wardrobe rotation.
Lattelier Pleated Droopy Trousers ($50)
It's like the plissé pant trend was made for returning to the office in style (and comfort).
Nordstrom Signature Wide Legs ($199)
If you're going to splurge on any pants this season, make them a stunning pair of silk pants you can lounge around the house in, too.
L'Academie Linda Crop Pant ($158)
Contrast trim gives these super-soft knit pants a little Parisian flair.
Free People Dana Set ($88)
Just add a long sleeve turtleneck underneath and a pair of booties, and you have a comfy and complete back-to-work look.
Madewell Drapey Drawstring Paperbag Pants ($85)
Whether you still have to get dressed up or can get away with more casual wear, these classic pants are a must for any type of office.
