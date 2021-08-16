How To Rebuild Your Back-to-Work Wardrobe for Fall
Going back to work in the office is a hot topic right now — but we can all agree that figuring out how to rebuild your work wardrobe shouldn't require any additional labor. Whether you'll be heading back to a corporate, creative, or casual workspace, we recommend having as much fun with your new professional attire as possible (without sacrificing the comfort of work-from-home wear). Consider these fall clothing and shoe trends and trends to give yourself a confidence boost as you take on yet another major career transition.
Who What Wear Leopard Shirt Dress ($37)
A true transition piece, a shirt dress will carry your workwear wardrobe from summer to fall while balancing increasingly casual dress codes with professional polish.
Anthropologie Julien Leather Tote Bag ($148)
You'll probably need a new work tote, but that doesn't mean it has to be boring. Try a unique shape or an unexpected color this time — or both!
Treasure & Bond Plaid Blazer ($89)
Even if worn over a t-shirt and jeans (or at this point, leggings), no back-to-work wardrobe is complete without a sharp new blazer for that extra confidence boost.
H&M Dress Pants ($25)
When it comes to workwear trousers, compromise on a waistband with a wide leg for a comfortable and on-trend option.
COS Mohair Knitted Cropped Vest ($99)
Whether worn on its own or layered with other staples, the sweater vest was made for the office.
UO Femme Heeled Loafer ($54)
Whether you prefer them classic, chunky, square-toed, or heeled, a loafer-style shoe is another welcome trend for the office.
Arket Oversized Poplin Shirt ($79)
It's time to retire oversized button ups as a summer staple and reintroduce them to your wardrobe as your next workwear go-to.
Pretty Little Thing High-Waisted Wide-Leg Plisse Pants ($48)
The plisse pant trend — loose-fitting but formal, textured but silky soft — emerged when we needed it most.
Sam Edelman Toren Slingback Pumps ($130)
While we're personally not ready for pointed toes or stiletto heels, a block-heeled, square-toe pump feels just as powerful for heading back to the boardroom.
Summersalt The Sleeveless Day to Night Bodysuit ($45)
You'll always be able to build an office look around a simple bodysuit.
Mango Leather-Effect Elastic Waist Trousers ($60)
Leather pants may seem intimidating — but these days, even they can be found with an elastic waist.
Free People Mcgregor Plaid Cardigan ($168)
The pandemic hasn't changed everything — at least not the office's frigid AC. Don't forget to grab a cozy cardigan when you head back in.
Everlane The Forever Slip-On Sneaker ($60)
If your office place allows sneakers (it is 2021, after all), a clean pair of slip-ons will still keep the look professional.
& Other Stories Collared Knit Sweater ($89)
If sweaters were as dressed up as you got for Zoom calls, a stylish polo-collared knit will feel like a slight change of pace for working IRL.
& Other Stories Ribbed Knit Midi Skirt ($89)
Knit skirts, pants, and dresses will make you feel like you're still on the couch, even if you've made it back to the office.
The Book Club The Art Of Snore Blue-Light Glasses ($40)
Make sure you have a spare pair of blue-light glasses to leave on your desk (yes, they make a difference!).
