How To Make Backless And Strapless Tops Work, No Matter Your Cup Size
It can be so disappointing to have a strapless dress that you're excited to wear, then realize you don't have anything you need to make it fit the right way. And since bra straps can seriously ruin a look, a regular bra is the last thing you want to break out. Keep reading for some strapless bras, boob tapes, and nipple pasties that can make every top in your closet work — and everything you need to know about each.
Prepping
There are actually tons of beauty products that give your boobs some TLC. We're loving the Acai Your Boobies Boob Serum ($28) from Truly Beauty and the Perk & Plump Clay Boob Mask ($40) from Nueboo. We'd also recommend spreading whatever serums or face lotions you have in your skincare routine across your chest!
Nipple Petals
If you just need to cover up, but you're not worried about support or lift, nipple petals will come in handy. You can wear these all day everyday or save them for special occasions. We're loving Target's Fashion Form Breast Petals ($7) and the Nipple Petals ($6), and we can't wait for the Nueboo Disposable Pasties ($14) to launch on May 30th!
Benefits of Nipple Covers:
- Minimizes your nipples
- Don't have to worry about uncomfortable straps or wires
- They come in all kinds of fun shapes!
Silicone Breast Covers
Silicone covers offer more smoothing and coverage than nipple petals, but still don't have all the hassle of a regular bra. We love that these Silicone Petals ($13) from Victoria's Secret are reusable and that the Nipppy Covers ($30) and Silicone Breast Lift Reusable Breast Pasties Petals ($13) give your chest some lift.
Benefits of Sticky Boobs:
- Gives more lift than nipple petals
- Reusable
- Looks smooth underneath clothing
Boob Tape
@siliconevalleycompany
Do you use boob tape? #fashiontiktok #fashionhacks #stylehacks
Boob tape works great for mid- or larger chests that can't wear pasties by themselves. There are a variety of ways you can use it, and the great thing about boob tape is that you can change up the way you apply it based on the top or dress that you're wearing. Nippies Soft-Stretch Tape ($23) is a great option, as is The Boob Tape's Tape and Nipple Covers Combo ($33), and Sincerely Nude's Boob Tape ($19). Check out the video for some application ideas to get you started.
Benefits of Boob Tape:
- Offers the most support without wearing a bra
- Totally customizable depending on your top
Strapless Bras
If you need the most coverage and lift possible, a strapless bra is always a classic choice. Go for a convertible option that changes depending on your top (aka, you can buy one bra instead of 12 different versions). We'd recommend Torrid's Multiway Strapless Bra ($35, was $50), Victoria's Secret's Strapless Push-Up Bra ($21, was $37), and Calvin Klein Lightly Lined Strapless Bra ($42) for all your fashion needs.
Benefits of Strapless Bras:
- Maximum support
- Convertible depending on your top
- Won't move around or come undone
The Fun Part
Once you have your bra figured out, then you can just have fun figuring out what dress, top, or jumpsuit you feel like wearing! We're loving the Ramie Open-Back Top($120) from Banana Republic, Smocked Strapless Jumpsuit($55) from Torrid, and the Manhattan One Shoulder Top($69) from Marcella. Rock it, girl!
