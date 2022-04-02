This Target x Stoney Clover Lane Collab Is Full Of Candy-Colored Summer Goodness
We're always excited to see what colorful, trendy, and affordable pieces we find in Target, and their new collab with Stoney Clover Lane (which drops today, April 2nd!) is about to take over our closets. Not only are the punchy pieces super cute, but there's something for all your summer needs. Going to a concert? Cutoffs turn the tie dye one-piece into a statement tank. Heading out on an ice cream run? Throw on the pink gingham overalls for a laid-back look. No matter what you have planned this summer, this collection is the thing of our rainbow dreams.
Shades and motifs (we're looking at you, gingham) shared across the collection means that you can mix and match every single piece! We'll consider this a mega-capsule wardrobe.
From left: Gingham Overalls ($30), Terry Cloth Embossed Beach Tote Bag ($25), Blue + Purple Striped Beach Towel($20), Rainbow Sports Sandals ($20), Green Terry Cloth Beach Shorts($12), White Sport Sandals ($20), Pink Gingham 8.8qt Softsided Cooler ($50)
White High-Rise Ruffle Mini Skirt ($17), Denim Jacket ($35), Pink Backpack ($30)
Lavender Rainbow Crossbody Bag ($30), Purple Cat Eye Sunglasses ($15), Weekly Planner Rainbow Gingham ($5)
From top: Cat Eye Sunglasses ($15), Multicolored Transparent Flat Pouch ($15), Coconut Lip Balm ($5), Bubble Hearts Flat Pouch ($15), Orange Backpack ($30)
Pink Striped Bralette Bikini Top($20), Plus Size Striped Bikini Bottom + Pink Scoop Striped Bikini Bottom ($18/each), Pink Heart Beach Towel ($20)
Blue Ruffle Striped Bandeau Bikini Top ($20), Blue Striped Bikini Bottom($18), Pink Striped Beach Towel ($20), Transparent Beach Tote Bag ($30), Green + Light Yellow Striped Beach Towel ($20), Rainbow Gingham Umbrella ($40)
Deep V-Neck Textured One Piece Swimsuit ($35), White Fanny Pack ($20)
The punchy yellow of this 'kini is the perfect representation of the whole collab: bright, flattering, and detailed. Get ready for a serious confidence boost!
Yellow Underwire Textured Bikini Top($20), Yellow High-Waist Textured Bikini Bottom ($18), Blue Oversized Square Sunglasses ($15)
Gray Sweatshirt ($20), Terry Cloth Embossed Hearts Bucket Hat ($12)
Blue Gingham Triangle Bikini Top+ Plus Size Top ($20/each), Blue Side-Tie Gingham Bikini Bottom + Plus Size Blue Gingham Bikini Bottom ($18/each)
Rock a monochromatic look that will turn heads in the airport! Different shades of pink keep things looking interesting and a couple pops of teal add some color contrast.
From left: Pink Beach Tote Bag ($30), Pink 29" Spinner Suitcase ($160), Letter Patches ($5), Rainbow Tie Dye Travel Pillow ($12), Cropped Sweatshirt($20), Pink Ankle Terry Jogger Pants ($20), Terry Cloth Fanny Pack ($20), Rainbow Tye-Dye Sandals ($10)
From left: Tie-Dye One Piece Swimsuit ($35), Bead Kit ($15), Striped Tank Top ($12), Pink Terry Cloth Beach Shorts ($12), Light Pink Stripe Beach Lounger ($40)
From left: Short Sleeve Ruffle Dress ($25), Pink Fanny Pack ($20), White Overalls ($30), Aqua Terry Cloth Embossed Backpack ($30)
Our favorite thing about this white dress is how easily it can be dressed up with colorful accessories for any day of the week. Bonus points if your pet gear matches your outfit.
Sleeveless Tiered Dress ($30), Oversized Square Sunglasses ($15), Pink Gingham Dog Leash ($10), Pink Gingham Dog Collar ($6)
Cropped Half Zip Sweatshirt ($20), Ankle Terry Jogger Pants ($20), Pink Quilted Hearts Duffle Bag ($40), Purple Sweatshirt($20), Orange Silicone Airpod Case ($10)
Striped Tie Strap Tank Top ($20), High-Rise Striped Shorts ($20)
From left: High-Waist Puckered Bikini Bottom ($18), Citrus Squeeze Olive & June Nail Polish ($8), Rosie Flamingo Olive & June Nail Polish ($8), Pineapple Slushie Olive & June Nail Polish ($8), Lilac Flutterby Olive & June Nail Polish ($8)
From left: Light Pink + Orange Bluetooth Speaker ($30), 5-Piece Cosmetic Brush Set ($25), Light Pink + Orange + Pink Hair Twister Set 3pc ($6), Strawberry Lip Balm ($5),Papaya Lip Balm ($5)
Blue Small Pouch ($15), Light Yellow + Pink Striped Beach Towel ($20)
Inflatable Water Float Cherries ($35), Inflatable Water Float Smiley ($25), Inflatable Water Float Rainbow ($25)
From left: Yellow + Pink Palm Tree Beach Towel ($20), Light Yellow + Green 23oz Stainless Steel Palm Trees Tumbler with Straw ($10), Yellow Palm Trees Silicone Airpod Case ($10), STUFF Patch Flat Pouch ($30), Yellow Beach Tote Bag($30), Daisy Patch ($5), Terry Cloth Palm Tree Embossed Mini Square Pouch ($10), 8000mAh Palm Trees Power Bank($20), Yellow + Green Trees Weekly Planner ($5), Yellow Sports Sandals ($20)
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!