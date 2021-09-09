Target’s Fall Designer Collection Has Something For Everyone
Target, our favorite retailer for everything from outdoor furniture to pajamas, just announced their Fall Designer Collection, featuring collaborations with some of the most exciting names in fashion. The collection will finally be available to shop on Saturday, September 25.
The four New York-based brands designing the collection, Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, Sandy Liang, and Nili Lotan, will be serving up over 180 affordable, fall-ready pieces ranging from just $15 to $80. Plus, the mix of modern and timeless trends will be available in inclusive sizes from XXS to 4X. Already sold? Before the collection goes live online, in select stores, and via same-day pick up (so you can get instant gratification while avoiding any long lines or big crowds), get a sneak peek at our favorite pieces from the new lookbook.
Nili Lotan
Nili Lotan has truly perfected adding European flair to modern Americana staples. Round out the rest of your back-to-work and weekend wardrobe with her classic coats and fisherman sweaters.
Rachel Comey
Known for her artsy aesthetic and edgy designs, Rachel Comey's collection is full of unexpected pieces that will make a statement in your wardrobe. Our eyes are on the printed midi dresses and matching knit sets.
Sandy Liang
Sandy Liang's pieces prove sporty styles can be mixed with feminine touches. Case in point: Everyone will be trying to get their hands on her flower-print, signature fleece jacket (including us!).
Victor Glemaud
An expert at combining comfort with cool style, Victor Glemaud's pieces liven up wardrobe staples with vibrant color and patterns. We'll take one of each, please.
Stay up-to-date with the latest releases in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Brit + Co DIY Kits Are Coming to Target! - Brit + Co ›
- 19 Target Buys That Will Spruce Up Your Outdoor Space - Brit + Co ›
- Hunter for Target Is Here and Fans Are PISSED — Here's Why - Brit ... ›
- Our Fave Target Finds for Spring - Brit + Co ›
- The Sneaky Reason Why Target Shopping Trips Are Such a Time ... ›
Lauren is a marketing professional, writer, and the founder of The Eye & The Edit, a weekly style and shopping newsletter. She recently found a home in New York City, where she enjoys endless people-watching and outfit inspiration. There, she can usually be found shopping in Soho, digging through vintage stores in Brooklyn, or trying a new coffee shop or natural wine bar.