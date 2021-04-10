The Best Gifts By Zodiac Sign For Your Sibling
National Siblings Day is April 10th. After a very trying year, it's time that you showed your sibling some love with an amazing gift to show that you care. Finding the perfect present for them won't be hard, but we broke this gift guide down by zodiac sign to give you hints as to what they want this season.
Aries
BAGGU Honey Leopard Fanny Pack ($48): Aries are always on the go, a fact you've gotten used to throughout your life while growing up with your ram sibling. A fanny back in a leopard print is an ideal for them to carry all their essential items hands free while fiercely doing their mundane tasks and errands.
Taurus
Uncommon Goods Birth Month Flower Grow Kit ($34): As you well know, your Taurus sibling has a deep connection to the earth. After all, they are the workers of the zodiac. All the more reason for you to give them plant seeds that will grow and stand the test of time (like their loyal and never changing feelings).
Gemini
Personalized 80-Piece Art Set ($35): An art set is a present that you can participate in with your Gemini sibling. Not only can you draw together, but you will bond during the activity (with a few glasses of wine or cocktails). It's perfect for social distancing activities, as you can see their creations over Zoom.
Cancer
Butter LONDON X CABOODLES Nail Polish ($59): Your Cancer sibling has a flair for cute nail looks, as you know. After all, they like to adorn their pincers with beautiful seasonal colors for all to see. This gift is ideal for your crabby sibling — even the throwback Caboodle will be adored by their sentimental and tender hearts.
Leo
Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses ($59): Leos are known to be the brightest and most refreshing sign of the zodiac. They love the spotlight and being seen. A pair of chic sunglasses is ideal for them to walk in the heat of the sun without losing sight of their desires and everything they want to achieve.
Virgo
Rael CLEAR SKIN SET Clarifying Treatments ($71): Virgos like their routines, which is why you'll opt to get them a skincare set. This will not only help clear and clean up their skin, but also act as a great daily way to refresh their energy and vibe on the daily. They'll be grateful for this amazing present.
Libra
PAT McGRATH LABS Love & LUST: Gloss Duo ($25): A lipgloss set that reflects Libras deepest sentiments (one is called "Love" and the other "Lust" in this magical duo) will be appreciated by them. As your know, your Libra sibling wears their heart on their sleeve and this gift will allow them to manifest their sentiments with total ease.
Scorpio
Pentagram Hoops ($125): These super witchy earrings from Olde Ways and Stygian Metal are the perfect gift for the Scorpio sibling with whom you watched late night horror flicks while endlessly quoting "The Craft." They will totally appreciate this present and wear the earrings all the time to show off their mystical power.
Sagittarius
Morgan Harper Nichols Daily Affirmations Candle Gift Set ($42): Your Sag sibling has a fiery side (which you're very familiar with). A set of manifestation candles will not only allow the spark within the archer to be lit at all times, but also help them live their best lives. They will be able to bring their intentions to fruition.
Capricorn
Madewell Toggle Chain Necklace ($32): Your Capricorn sibling is all business (most of the time). Get them a baller gold chain that reflects their baller and boss vibes for them to wear during a board meeting or Zoom interface with their colleagues. Chances are, they will never the chain off and rock the stylish necklace.
Aquarius
Kendra Dandy Tropics Travel Mug ($34): Aquarius is the water-bearer, which means that they must float through life having their glass (or mug in this case) half filled (and never half empty). Therefore, this travel mug will serve to heighten your Aquarius siblings innate optimism as they fly through their busy work days and extracurricular activities.
Pisces
Boy Smells FLOR DE LA VIRGEN ($98): Being a romantic sign, Pisces have a high drive for beautiful feelings. Life is but a dream for this lovely fish, which is why an intoxicating floral scent for spring is a wonderful gift for your Pisces sibling. It'll be their new go-to fragrance for every occasion in the future.
Should You Hire Family Members To Work For Your Biz? An Investigation
Welcome to Selfmade Finance School, our new money series with Block Advisors to help small business owners with their tax, bookkeeping, and payroll needs year-round. This week, we explore the tax implications of bringing family members into your business.
The question for today is this: Does hiring your family members make sense for your business? Let me be clear. This is not a piece about whether hiring your family members makes sense for your relationships with those family members. As someone who is part of a family business, I could fill up a lot more than 600 words on my opinions about that. For today's purposes, we focus on whether it makes sense from an overall "good business and tax implication" perspective. As it turns out, there is a decent amount of tax nuance when it comes to employing your family. Let's break it down based on relationship to the employee:
You X Ventures for Unsplash
Spouses Who Are In Business Together
Personally, if I had to be in business with my husband, it would not go well. However, many couples build viable, strong businesses together and I say, good for them! Depending on how you have your business entity structured, it will make a big difference on the tax treatment of you and your spouse working as partners. Because a business jointly owned and operated by a married couple is generally treated as a partnership for Federal tax purposes, the spouses must comply with filing and record keeping requirements imposed on partnerships and their partners. The election to file two Schedule C (Form 1040) forms, (one for each spouse) permits certain married co-owners to avoid filing partnership returns, provided that each spouse separately reports a share of all the businesses' items of income, gain, loss, deduction, and credit. Under the election, both spouses will be subject to self-employment tax and on net earnings from self-employment and receive credit for Social Security earnings.
One Spouse Employs Another
If you have a dynamic where your spouse is an employee of your business, then your spouse's wages are subject to income tax withholding, Social Security and Medicare taxes. If you are self-employed (not a corporation or a partnership), your spouse's pay does not have to be included in your federal unemployment tax account (FUTA) contributions and payments. However, if your business is a corporation or a partnership you must include that spouse's pay in your unemployment tax contribution calculation.
Kobu Agency for Unsplash
You Employ Your Child
First, let's be clear. I work in my family business, but I am an adult, so I am treated just like a normal employee. However, if you, for example, run a family restaurant and want to hire your children under 18 to work for you, there are some tax benefits. But first, you should check with your state for rules on how many hours minors can work (in non-agricultural jobs) and reference the Fair Labor Standards Act for information on limitations on the kinds of work children can perform.
"This is an often overlooked or under-utilized strategy. Paying your children for true services they provide in your business can be a powerful tax-saving tool," says Cathi Reed, Block Advisors Regional Director. "If you are a sole-proprietorship or single member LLC, and the child is less than 18 years of age, the business is not required to withhold FICA or payroll taxes. The child can use his or her standard deduction against income you pay."
You Hire Your Parent
Oh dear. If you are brave enough to do this, know that you will need to pay Social Security and Medicare taxes on your parent's wages and make the appropriate withholdings, but you don't have to pay unemployment taxes. Now all you have to do is convince your parent that you are the boss. Have fun with that!
Is Hiring Family Members Worth It For The Tax Benefits?
"There are some positive tax advantages to hiring family members. It's important to treat a family member like any other employee. Hiring your children can result in substantial savings for businesses. Make sure your child has real, age-appropriate work to do and a reasonable pay rate, comparable to other employees. Consult with a Block Advisors small business certified tax pro to ensure that you are complying with all requirements," advises Reed. "Block Advisors, a team within H&R Block, is dedicated to meeting the tax, bookkeeping and payroll needs of small business owners year-round. To start working with the tax experts at Block Advisors, visit blockadvisors.com."
In my opinion, you should not hire a family member solely because of the tax benefits. You should always hire based on whether that person is right for the job and keep in mind how this hire could materially impact your relationship with that person and others in your family. Finally, as I mentioned, make sure you have a tax professional on your team when making these determinations. As you can see, things can get a little tricky!
*All details were sourced from IRS.gov and blockadvisors.com