Aldi’s Thanksgiving Meal Deal Gets A Turkey & 9 Sides On The Table For Just $40

Aldi Thanksgiving Meal Deal 2025
Aldi
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserOct 15, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co

See Full Bio

Anyone looking to serve up a hearty Thanksgiving dinner in 2025 is going to want to make a beeline to Aldi ASAP. The grocer just announced their Thanksgiving meal deal at a price that’s even less expensive than last year’s. For just $40, you can snag all the ingredients to feed 10 (yes, 10!) people a complete feast.

Starting October 15 through December 24, you won’t want to miss this epic reduced price.

Scroll on for more details about Aldi’s Thanksgiving meal deal for 2025!

What's in Aldi's Thanksgiving meal for 2025?

Aldi

Aldi’s Thanksgiving meal for 2025 includes an entire spread of food to celebrate the season, from the main course and side dishes to classic dinner rolls and dessert.

Complete with a turkey and components for nine whole side dishes, here’s exactly what you can serve up for this year’s low price at Aldi:

  • A 14-pound Jennie-O turkey
  • Rolls
  • Cranberry sauce
  • Mac and cheese
  • Stuffing
  • Mashed potatoes with gravy
  • Sweet potato casserole
  • Green bean casserole
  • Pumpkin pie

How much is Aldi's Thanksgiving meal?

Aldi

The grocer’s Thanksgiving meal deal is just $40 for 2025. Intended to feed 10 people at the table, that measures out to just $4 per guest.

“The ALDI commitment to low prices is unwavering and I am thrilled that we are able to offer an even more affordable holiday meal than last year,” said Atty McGrath, CEO, ALDI U.S. “Saving our shoppers money is our mission every day— but is especially important during the holidays when they need it most.”

How can I shop Aldi's Thanksgiving meal deal in 2025?

Aldi

Aldi’s Thanksgiving meal deal is available in stores and online through grocery delivery partners like Instacart, Uber Eats, and DoorDash. You can find the deal from October 15 through December 24. It’s going to be super easy to shop this one-of-a-kind deal: no loyalty cards or coupons are required to make a purchase!

