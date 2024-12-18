Um, Jude Law & Nancy Meyers Just Teased 'The Holiday 2'
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
It's The Holiday season — which means it's time to fangirl over Jude Law again. (Although some would argue it's always time to fangirl over Jude Law). His character Graham is a total heartthrob, as well as Iris' (Kate Winslet) big brother, but he's also a single dad to two daughters, which is where he's most swoon worthy, IMO. And the internet agrees that showing Amanda (Cameron Diaz) his dinner party alter ego Mr. Napkin Head is one of the best moments of the film. So it's safe to say that when he recreated the scene with director Nancy Meyers, the internet lost its mind.
Check out the video of Jude Law & director Nancy Meyers recreating Mr. Napkin Head from The Holiday — and teasing a potential The Holiday 2.
Jude Law & Nancy Meyers recreate Mr. Napkin Head.
Jude Law and Nancy Meyers reunited on Thursday December 12 to celebrate Jude getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "Congrats Jude! ⭐️" Nancy said on Instagram. "I was thrilled to be at a lunch for Jude today and I had one question for him…."
While filming Jude from the other side of the table, an off-camera Nancy says, "It’s so great to see you. I don’t think I’ve seen you since we wrapped up The Holiday. Speaking of which. I’ve seen you interviewed a lot, and they keep asking you if there’s going to be a sequel, what do you think?”
In lieu of a verbal answer, Jude grabs a napkin and glasses and transforms into Mr. Napkin Head. That's not a no, Jude!!! Is this a hint that we'll see Graham again? "For the love of god, please give us a sequel 😩😩😩😩 we are dying without a new Nancy Meyers movie!!!" one user commented, while another says, "We desperately need you back in the director’s chair making another movie."
Jude Law has also revealed he's "love" to do a 'The Holiday 2'!
Jude has said in the past that the possibility for a potential sequel rests with Nancy, so the fact she's playing into the hype definitely gives me hope. “I’d love to see where they’re at,” Jude says on Today. “I’m a yes. You need to check in with everyone else...I'll ask Kate."
“I think Graham still has cardigans and glasses, and reads,” he adds in an interview with E! News. “He’s probably worried sick 'bout the girls, right? The daughters will be 28, 29.”
And in addition to teasing The Holiday 2, Jude Law also recently went viral for revealing The Holiday movie cottage doesn't actually exist — and breaking thousands of hearts in the process!
"So [Nancy Meyers], she's a bit of a perfectionist," he told BBC Radio. "She toured that whole area and didn't quite find the chocolate box cottage she's looking for...She just [rented] a field, and drew it and had someone build it."
But while the outside of the cottage looks like the perfect London Christmas card, the inside was, well...empty. "So here's the funny thing, if you watch it...We were shooting in the winter here," he continues. "And every time I'd go in that door, we'd cut, and we shot the interiors in L.A. about three months later...Just burst the bubble. Sorry!"
