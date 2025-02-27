The 9 Best TV Shows To Watch On Max In March

Even if you're sad about all the titles leaving Netflix this month, don't worry. There are plenty of TV shows on Max to fill your queue (and your binge watch hours). And the best part is since March 1 is a Saturday, you can relax all weekend long. From new seasons to brand new premieres, these are the best TV shows coming to Max this month.

Here are the 9 best TV shows to watch in March 2025.

1. ​When No One Sees Us — Stream on Max March 7, 2025 Emilio Pereda/Max This Spanish-language TV show takes you into "deep Spain" — and all its political and cultural criminal activity — during the country's Holy Week festivities. You'll be on the edge of your seat the whole time. When No One Sees Us premieres March 7 and stars Maribel Verdú, Mariela Garriga, Austin Amelio, Ben Temple, and Dani Rovira.

2. T​he Righteous Gemstones season 4 — Stream on Max March 9, 2025 Jake Giles Netter/HBO The gemstones are back for one last adventure as they prepare for the future — including a foray into Hollywood? Nothing is certain...except for the fact we're definitely going to miss this TV family. The Righteous Gemstones premieres March 9 and stars Danny McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Cassidy Freeman, Tim Baltz, Tony Cavalero, Greg Alan Williams, Skyler Gisondo, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Nettles, James DuMont, Jody Hill, Troy Hogan, Valyn Hall, Kelton DuMont, Gavin Munn, Megan Mullally, Arden Myrin, and Seann William Scott.

3. ​Spring Baking Championship Season 11 — Stream on Max March 10, 2025 Food Network Get your baking on with this Food Network TV show, which welcomes you into The Little Shop of Spring Magic. 13 contestants, all hoping to be named Spring Baking Champion, compete for $25,000 and a Food Network Magazine feature. And they might just inspire your own baking adventures along the way! Spring Baking Championship Season 11 premieres March 10 and is hosted by Jesse Palmer and features judges Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller, and Kardea Brown.

4. Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103 Season 1 — Stream on Max March 25, 2025 CNN In 1988, the bombing of Pan Am 103 led to the deaths of 270 people. Lockerbie explores the investigation that followed the tragedy and allows the victims' family members to talk about their experiences. Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103 season 1 premieres March 25.

5. Paul American — Stream on Max March 27, 2025 Max You've seen Jake and Logan Paul make YouTube videos, star in movies, and wrestle, but now they're taking on reality TV — and all the vulnerable moments we haven't seen before. Paul American premieres March 27 and stars Jake Paul and Logan Paul.

6. The Pioneer Woman Season 38 — Stream on Max March 29, 2025 Food Network Get ready for some delicious, filling, and comfort food recipes thanks to Ree Drummond. The best part about this TV show? She makes you feel right at home! The Pioneer Woman season 38 premieres March 29 and is hosted by Ree Drummond.

7. The White Lotus season 3 — Stream new episodes on Max on Sundays Max This season of The White Lotus has introduced new characters, new drama...and a UNC vs. Duke subplot. Sign me up. The White Lotus season 3 stars Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Blackpink’s Lisa Manobal.

8. One Tree Hill — Stream on Max Warner Bros. TV Speaking of Carolina basketball, 'tis the season for March madness, which means it's a good time to rewatch One Tree Hill. The TV show starts out as a brother & basketball rivalry and morphs into a complex relationship drama like none other. One Tree Hill is available to stream on Max and stars Chad Michael Murray, Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton, James Lafferty, and Bethany Joy Lenz.

9. Game of Thrones — Stream on Max Helen Sloane/HBO If you're in your romantasy era, then you might want to press play on this fantasy drama. It's got everything: romance, political intrigue, and so many incredible costumes. Game of Thrones is available to stream on Max and stars Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, and Gwendoline Christie (among many others).

