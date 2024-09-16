All The Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Outfits From The 2024 Emmys
If you ask us, celebrating our favorite TV shows is just as much fun as watching them, and the 2024 Emmy Awards made for such a memorable night. From John Oliver celebrating all our pets to Selena Gomez and Martin Short having the sweetest onstage moment, we can't get enough of all our favorite stars. And that includes the celebrity style! Everybody made the "Best Dressed" this year, but these are the most show-stopping looks we can't stop thinking about.
The Best Red Carpet Outfits From The 2024 Emmys
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Ilona Maher in Oscar de la Renta
Ilona is scoring a gold medal with this gorgeous midnight blue gown. I love the way it highlights her shoulders, and how chic the peplum detail is. Plus, the silver jewelry really reminds me of stars in a night sky!
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Brie Larson in Chanel
Speaking of dark blue moments, this Chanel look is the perfect 'fit for Brie's Lessons in Chemistry nomination. It's giving classy yet creative, which is something Elizabeth Zott would approve of.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ayo Edebiri in Bottega Veneta
I LOVE this wild black, yellow, and orange pattern (and not just because it's giving The Cheetah Girls). Ayo's strappy black heels and earrings balance out the bold color palette, and loose waves keep the look from being too done up.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nicola Coughlan in Prabal Gurung
The statement-making, sassy, no-apologies vibe of this look is giving me MAJOR Lady Whistledown vibes. And Dearest Reader, what else is there to say?
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kristen Wiig in Oscar de la Renta
Kristen's gown is a lesson in playing with texture — and how rocking a monochromatic look with minimal jewelry can still make a statement.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Anna Sawai in Vera Wang
Anna made history as the first Japanese star to win for Best Lead Actress at the Emmys — and she did so wearing one of the most beautiful looks of the night. The mermaid silhouette is playful but edgy (thanks to the pointed detail of the bodice).
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dakota Fanning in Armani Privé
I cannot stop looking at this gorgeous champagne and pearl number Dakota wore on the red carpet. It's the perfect mix of feminine, classy, and understated, and even though she isn't wearing a necklace or bracelets, the pearl detail makes this dress its own accessory.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Quinta Brunson in Georges Chakra
The silhouette of Quinta's dress comes across similarly to Anna Sawait's — but Quinta takes a Clara Bow approach to the look with an old school hairstyle and moody glam. Obsessed!
