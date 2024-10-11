brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

butterscotch bourbon cocktail
Cocktails

This Butterscotch Bourbon Cocktail Recipe Is A Must-Try For The Holidays

chad michael murray the merry gentlemen
Movies

Christmas Came Early With Chad Michael Murray's Shirtless ‘The Merry Gentlemen’ First Look

we live in time ending
Entertainment

The 'We Live in Time' Ending Is More Hopeful Than Heartbreaking

paris hilton and nicole richie the simple life reunion special
TV

OMG Paris Hilton And Nicole Richie Are Bringing The Opera To 'The Simple Life' Reunion Special

outer banks season 4 premiere
Entertainment

Every Thought I Had During The 'Outer Banks' Season 4 Premiere

healthy food for stomach problems
Recipes

7 Safe & Healthy Foods I Cook When My Stomach Pain Is Awful

taylor swift chiefs outfits
Celeb Style

Taylor Swift's Best Kansas City Chiefs Game Day Outfits, Ranked

outer banks season 4 images
Entertainment

Every Shocking Detail You Missed In 'Outer Banks' Season 4 Part 1

best liquid eyeliner
Makeup

The Best Liquid Eyeliners To Combat Sweat, Tears, & Smearing

florence pugh new boyfriend
Celebrity News

Florence Pugh Has A New Boyfriend, And No It's Not Andrew Garfield