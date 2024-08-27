Save This Clean Eating Grocery List To Make Healthy Meals Easier
Clean eating is one of the most practical eating styles because it’s not necessarily a formal diet. Clean eating doesn’t focus on excluding certain foods (unlike veganorPaleo) – instead, its focus is on whole, organic foods. None of the processed stuff! If you’re struggling with planning top-tier clean eating recipes(or justhealthy recipes in general), let this clean eating grocery list save you the headache. You can take this list right to the store in order to craft some absolutely delicious dishes like Sweet Potato Bean Burgers, grain bowls, and Lemon Chicken Skewers and more!
What is clean eating?
Clean eating is an approach to eating that focuses on consuming whole, minimally processed foods, while avoiding foods that have been highly processed, refined, or contain artificial ingredients.
What foods are considered clean eating?
Organic fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats are all foods that are considered clean eating.
Save This Clean Eating Grocery List For Your Next Trip
Fruits + Vegetables
Fruits and vegetables play a big role in clean eating. In order to abide by the clean eating guidelines, shop for fruits and veggies that are organic and GMO-free.
- Spinach
- Kale
- Broccoli
- Bell peppers
- Carrots
- Tomatoes
- Berries
- Apples
- Bananas
- Avocados
- Garlic
- Onion
- Lemons
Whole Grains
Whole grains are an absolute powerhouse element to include in your clean eating regimen and meals. They provide important vitamins and minerals, and plenty of fiber that keeps you feeling regular.
- Quinoa
- Brown rice
- Whole grain pasta
- Whole wheat bread
- Whole wheat wraps
- Oats
Protein
Protein (whether animal- or plant-based) keeps you fuller for longer, sustains your energy throughout the day, and can help you build muscle. These clean eating protein sources will bulk up your meals perfectly, no matter how you use them. Again, keep an eye out for organic labels when grocery shopping.
- Chicken breast
- Grass-fed beef
- Salmon
- Eggs
- Lentils
- Chickpeas
- Black beans
Dairy + Dairy Alternatives
These dairy and dairy alternative essentials can be enjoyed easily on their own or incorporated into your fave clean eating recipes for a healthy bite.
- Greek yogurt (plain, unsweetened)
- Almond milk or other plant-based milk (unsweetened)
- Organic or grass-fed butter
Oils + Condiments
Keeping these oils and condiments on-hand allows for a seamless cooking process when making clean eating meals. You don't have to limit your next grocery trip to just these items, either – feel free to branch out with whatever wholesome ingredients your go-to recipes call for.
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Coconut oil
- Balsamic vinegar
- Dijon mustard (no sugar)
Herbs + Spices
Spice things up with these must-have herbs and spices! Again, you're not limited to using only this short list for your dishes. Look for items that have been minimally processed!
- Basil
- Cilantro
- Garlic
- Turmeric
- Cinnamon
- Black pepper
- Sea salt
