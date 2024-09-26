Hormonal Period Acne Is The Worst! These 8 Tips Will Clear It Up Quick
Let’s face it – having your period is not a fun time. Not only are you irritable, bloated, and ready to stuff your face with as much chocolate as possible in one sitting, but your skin also feels the effects. Personally, I know that Aunt Flow is coming to visit when I start to notice that my face is looking oilier than usual and I start to break out along my forehead, chin, and jawline. Whether you have dry, oily or combination skin, there are simple steps you can take to better care for your skin during your period. Here are all the best tips – along with some products I use – that I’ve picked up over the years.
Use A Gentle Cleanser
Since your skin is more sensitive during your period, it’s important to use a face wash that will help to get rid of grime without stripping your skin of its natural oils. If you’re looking for a gentle and affordable cleanser that does the job, I've used CeraVe’s Foaming Facial Cleanser for years. Not only does it contain multiple ceramides that help to restore your skin barrier, it also contains niacinamide – an ingredient known to help reduce excess oil production in the skin.
Hydration Is Key
Have you ever noticed your skin looking more dull or lifeless whenever your period comes around? This is because low estrogen levels during the menstruation part of your cycle makes your skin more prone to water loss, which causes dehydration and dryness. During this time, you can counteract this effect by incorporating a hydrating serum or moisturizer into your skincare routine. I recommend The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Serum. Its titular ingredient, hyaluronic acid, acts like a sponge by attracting water on the skin and retaining it, which will keep your skin feeling plump, smooth, and hydrated. But what makes this serum really stand out is its other active ingredient – Matrixyl 3000 peptide – that, when combined with hyaluronic acid, can help build firmer, youthful-looking skin over time.
Niacinamide Is Your Best Friend
Earlier, I mentioned how niacinamide is primarily used as an ingredient in skincare products to help balance your skin’s oil production. However, if you look at the ingredient label on the packaging for most of these recommended products, niacinamide will probably be listed – and for a good reason. This power-packed ingredient is a form of vitamin B3 that can help boost skin hydration, reduce redness and uneven skin tone, and combat damage that can cause visible signs of aging. I would suggest using a serum with niacinamide as one of its main ingredients — like the Good Molecules Niacinamide Serum — because it is formulated with higher concentrations of this ingredient that can penetrate deep into the skin.
Use Spot Treatments Or Pimple Patches On Problem Areas
As tempting as it is to use your fingers or a comedone extractor to pop any zit that appears during your period, trust me when I tell you…don’t do it! Not only will picking further inflame your skin, you can also spread acne-causing bacteria across your skin that will make your breakouts even worse. If you’re an avid pimple-popper like myself, save yourself the trouble and cover your spots with hydrocolloid pimple patches to help them heal. My favorite patches are the Peace Out Acne Healing Dots; they're formulated with salicylic acid and aloe vera leaf extract, which help to reduce irritation and minimize breakouts.
If You Need To, Use An Exfoliating Peel Or Toner – But Don’t Overdo It
Even if you’re taking every step possible to take extra care of your skin during that time of the month, sometimes your skin can feel more gritty and grimy than usual. Exfoliating cleansers, scrubs and serums are often advertised for everyday use, but if you’re not careful, you can end up with angry and irritated skin.
If you absolutely have to exfoliate, play it safe by using a mask or a toner once or twice a week. For a mask, I recommend trying the Versed Doctor’s Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask, and for a toner, I suggest using the Peach Slices Acne Exfoliating Toner. Both products contain a combination of AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) and BHAs (beta hydroxy acids) that remove dead skin cells from the surface while also clearing and preventing breakouts.
Opt For A Lightweight Moisturizer
Hormone changes during your menstrual cycle can cause your skin to produce more oil than usual. While it's important to keep your skin hydrated and healthy by using a moisturizer, thick creams and facial oils can clog your pores and lead to an endless cycle of breakouts. Instead, try incorporating a light gel moisturizer without ingredients like silicones, which are known to congest your skin. My current favorite is the Selfless by Hyram Niacinamide and Maracujá Daily Barrier Support Moisturizer, which contains ingredients like maracujá seed oil and murumu seed butter that help to heal the skin barrier while leaving a silky smooth finish.
Don’t Forget Sunscreen
It doesn’t matter if it’s cloudy, cold, raining, or if the sky is falling — sunscreen is a non-negotiable in your skincare routine, especially during your period. Skin sensitivity is at an all-time high during that time of the month, meaning that you’re more likely to get burnt from UVA and UVB rays. Personally, I like to use lightweight sunscreens, like Krave Beauty’s Beet the Sun, that also contain ingredients to support your skin barrier. Beet the Sun not only has an SPF of 40, but it also has beetroot extract, an antioxidant known to have anti-inflammatory and skin-soothing properties.
You Are What You Eat
Skincare isn't a “one size fits all” situation; what works for you and your skin may not be the right routine for others. However, the food we choose to consume has a direct correlation to our physical health. We all know the annoying and uncomfortable symptoms that come with periods, but fortunately there are certain foods that can help. Fiber-rich foods like broccoli, cauliflower and carrots can help reduce inflammation throughout the body, while berries like blueberries, blackberries and cherries are a great source of antioxidants that help protect your body – including your skin – from free radicals that cause premature aging and chronic disease.
