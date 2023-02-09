15 Best Salmon Recipes for a Healthy Heart and Brain

16 Salmon Recipes That Are Good For Your Brain And Your Heart
Not only does salmon go well with your favorite foods like pasta, orzo, and salad greens, but it's also got a seriously good dose of Omega 3's and protein — meaning it's as good for your heart and brain as it is for your taste buds. We rounded up some of the most flavorful and colorful salmon recipes for your next meal prep session. They're both classic and totally unique for a menu that will have you nourished and satisfied.
Hawaiian Salmon Burger + Grilled Pineapple
Swap the red meat in your regular cheeseburger for this sweet Hawaiian version. Grilling the pineapple before adding to the burger gives it a rich, caramelized flavor that can't be beat. (via Brit + Co)
Low-Carb Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs already taste great on their own but adding a little bit of smoked salmon adds a salty and, ahem, smoky profile that will take any brunch to the next level. (via Brit + Co)
Seared Salmon Cakes with Lemon and Dill Cream
If you love crab cakes, you're sure to love this creative take on the classic appetizer that swaps in salmon instead. Ingredients like creme fraiche, lemon juice, dill, come together for a delicious topping, while fresh salmon, red bell pepper, red onion, garlic, parsley, breadcrumbs, and eggs work together for one flavor-packed recipe you have to try! (via Bluehouse Salmon)
Smoked Salmon Poke Bites
Looking for a snack instead of a full-fledged meal? These poke bites feature salmon, avocado, and onions served on crackers. Perfect for sushi lovers! (via Brit + Co)
Roasted Salmon Nicoise
An easy one-pot dinner makes weekdays way easier. Paired with potatoes, tomatoes, olives, and pesto, this is one recipe that you'll want to bookmark so you can watch it again. (via Brit + Co)
Brown-Butter Salmon With Tomatoes And Capers
Capers, brown butter, and tomatoes come together for a dish that is sweet, salty, and just a little tart. The best part is that it only takes 15 minutes — which is why it's one of our go-to salmon recipes. (via Brit + Co)
Everything Bagel Salmon With Teriyaki Sauce
Since bagels and lox are a delicious combo, it only makes sense that everything bagel seasoning would taste great with salmon. Not only does it add some salt to contrast the sweet teriyaki, but it also adds a nice crust too. (via Cilantro Parsley)
Red Curry Salmon
Salmon and curry complement each other well, especially when paired with carrots, peppers, and spinach. The great thing about this recipe is that it's super easy to change up the ingredients. (via Nareen Eats)
Grilled Salmon Sandwiches
If you find yourself eating grilled chicken sandwiches regularly, swap your protein for grilled salmon instead. Don't worry, it still tastes good with all your favorite toppings. (via The Endless Meal)
Salmon Ceviche
This colorful salad is the perfect bite when you want a light lunch. Serve with crackers, mayo, and hot sauce for good measure. (via Culinary Hill)
Smoked Salmon Bagel
Remember earlier when we mentioned bagels and lox? This smoked salmon bagel is perfect for breakfast in bed or brunch with your girlfriends. Don't worry about whether you have too many toppings (there's no such thing). (via Feel Good Foodie)
Slow Roasted Salmon With Citrus And Capers
Salmon with lemon and capers is one of our favorite dishes, like, ever. It's super easy to make but tastes like a 5-star dinner. (via Forks and Foliage)
Creamy Garlic Tuscan Salmon
Add creamy, rich garlic sauce to your salmon for a truly show-stopping dinner. Eat on its own or with orzo for some carbs. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Crispy Honey Ginger Salmon Bowl
Crispy salmon has enough texture to stand on its own, and the sweet, salty, and spicy nature of this honey ginger sauce is the cherry on top. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Gin-Infused Salmon Wreath with Herb Cream Cheese
This is like the charcuterie board of salmon. If you have time to infuse your salmon, you'll need 1 large [2 lb] fresh boneless salmon filet with the center cut skin on, ½ cup botanical gin of your choice, 1/3 cup coarse kosher salt, 3 tablespoons organic cane sugar, 2 teaspoons fresh lime zest, 1 teaspoon coriander seed, ½ teaspoon caraway seed, 1 teaspoon juniper berries, 1 ½ teaspoons lightly crushed mixed peppercorns. When your salmon is ready, add it to a board with 1 package [8 oz] full fat cream cheese, softened to room temperature, ¼ Tablespoons each of fresh dill, chives, and mint, 2 teapoons lemon zest, mandolined red radishes, frisee, thin avocado slices, pickled red onions, mandolined cucumber, microgreens, edible flowers, fresh dill, crème fraiche. (Recipe courtesy of Bluehouse Salmon)
Drew Barrymore’s Air Fryer Lemony Salmon and Asparagus
Even Drew Barrymore loves salmon! For this meal, add some foil to your air fryer and brush a mix of 1 tbsp olive oil and 2 garlic cloves onto ½ lb asparagus. Add the rest of your garlic oil to ½ lb fresh Atlantic skinless salmon filet, add salt, pepper, lemon juice and slices, and dill, seal the foil over the salmon and bake for eight to ten minutes at 400 degrees.
