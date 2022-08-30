Make Your Favorite Nostalgic '90s Snack With This Homemade Dunkaroos Recipe
Our '90s nostalgia knows no bounds. From re-creating outfits from our favorite TV shows like Friends, to DIYing genius '90s-inspired Halloween costumes, it's always heart-warming to reminisce about the good 'ole days of our youth. And that includes looking back on all the crave-worthy snacks we grew up with like Ring Pops, Go-Gurt, and Dunkaroos.
Dunkaroos was an after-school staple in my home growing up. So of course I was excited to discover a way to make a homemade Dunkaroos version that's just as good as the original — if not better!
B+C recipe developer Sarah Anderson experimented with a host of different ingredients to strike just the right balance for our cookie crisp. And small cookie cutters helped us recreate OG Dunkaroos into even cuter shapes. Whipping up the DIY Dunkaroos dip is the best part, made all the more perfect by a smattering of rainbow sprinkles.
Want to try this homemade Dunkaroos recipe yourself? Keep reading for the step-by-step how-to, and don't forget to tag us in your final nostalgic creations on Instagram!
Ingredients for Homemade Dunkaroos
For the cookies (makes 60-80):
- 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon sea or pink salt
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 5 tablespoons salted butter, room temperature
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 large egg
For the frosting:
- 1/2 cup salted butter, room temperature
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1-2 tablespoons milk, as needed
- 1/2 cup rainbow sprinkles
How to Make Homemade Dunkaroos
1. In a large mixing bowl, add in the dry ingredients for the cookies: flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, ground cinnamon and nutmeg.
2. In a separate mixing bowl, place the butter and brown sugar in there and whisk together using an electric mixer. Add in the vanilla extract and the egg and continue whisking for 1 to 2 minutes.
3. Slowly add in the dry ingredients to the wet ingredient bowl. Whisk the dough until it is well combined. Roll out the dough onto a floured surface or parchment paper and continue kneading until the dough is slightly tacky. If the dough is too wet, add a tablespoon of flour over the top of it and roll into a ball. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and place it in the refrigerator to chill for at least 2 hours.
4. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. After the dough is chilled, remove it from the refrigerator and take off the plastic wrap. Place the dough onto a floured surface or parchment paper and roll it out when the dough is more pliable. Roll the dough to about 1/8 to 1/4 of an inch thick. Using small cookie cutters, cut out the desired shapes onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
5. Place the cookies into the oven for 5 to 7 minutes until the cookies are golden brown. Let the cookies cool completely before serving with frosting.
6. While the cookies are baking, whisk together the butter and powdered sugar in a bowl until it is light and fluffy. Add in the vanilla extract and milk, if the mixture is a little thick. Add the sprinkles to the frosting and lightly fold them in.
7. Serve the frosting with the cookies and dip them as much as you like!
Can't get enough of this nostalgic dunkaroos recipe? Subscribe to our newsletter for more DIY recipes!
Director of Content at Brit + Co. Tar Heel in Los Angeles.