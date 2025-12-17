Breaking Out? Try Eating More Of These 6 Foods For Clear Skin

Discover 6 of the best foods for clear skin plus tasty recipe inspo using each food below!

If youris on-point but your complexion still feels a bit… unpredictable, yourmight have something to do with it. While no single food is necessarily a “cure-all,” certain ones can support your skin from the inside out. These six common foods for clear skin contain plenty offats, antioxidants, and vitamins that can help you glow.

Karen Laårk Boshoff / PEXELS 1. Fatty Fish Fatty fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and protein to help reduce inflammation, calming redness and acne on the skin. The added protein supports how fast your skin can recover, too. To eat more fatty fish, try a tasty lemon-y baked salmon, make your own fish-based grain bowls, or simply eat some sardines on crispy toast.

Esra Nur Kalay / PEXELS 2. Avocados Avocados are honestly so underrated for skin health. They’re full of healthy fats and vitamin E, which can help protect your skin against oxidative damage caused by UV rays, air pollution, and stress. The healthy fats within avos can help maintain your skin’s moisture barrier. To add more avocados to your diet, avocado toast is always a super easy (and delicious) snack. You can also easily add avocado to smoothies and salads.

Susanne Jutzeler, Suju-Foto / PEXELS 3. Berries Berries like blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are quite rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, supporting collagen production and protecting your skin from environmental stressors. Simply snack on berries by themselves, add some to a yogurt or cereal bowl, or find a nice salad recipe that uses berries as a topping. Yum!

Jess Loiterton / PEXELS 4. Sweet Potatoes Sweet potatoes are so freaking good, especially around the cold wintertime. Not only will they feel like pure comfort food, sweet potatoes have a hidden skincare benefit. They’re packed with beta-carotene that converts to vitamin A, supporting cell turnover. It also may help prevent clogged pores. Sweet potatoes are best served oven-roasted with a protein on the side in our humble opinion, but you can also work them into anything from tacos to soups.

Pixabay / PEXELS 5. Tomatoes Tomatoes are rich in lycopene and vitamin C. So, what does that mean for our skin? Lycopene and vitamin C can actually help protect the skin from sun-related damage and help even out skin tone. We love eating tomatoes in caprese salad, tomato soups, and homemade pasta sauce. The possibilities are truly endless!

Antoni Shkraba Studio / PEXELS 6. Fermented Foods Fermented anything is the key to maintaining a healthy gut, which, in turn, can actually help our skin glow and thrive. Foods like yogurt, kefir, kimchi, and sauerkraut can balance out your gut microbiome for clearer skin and reduced inflammation. From yogurt bowls and kefir smoothies to kimchi fried rice and sandwiches with sauerkraut, try adding these to your diet for a noticeable boost.

