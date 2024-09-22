Wondering How To Get Rid Of Whiteheads? Here Are 5 Dermatologist-Loved Ingredients To Help!
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.
For most of my life, I've been lucky enough to not really struggle with getting blackheads — but my luck ended a couple of years ago when I started noticing tiny whiteheads popping up everywhere. It was very annoying, and I couldn't figure out where they were coming from, or what was causing them.
Unlike blackheads, whiteheads are actually caused by sebum production, humidity, under exfoliation, stress, diet, or clogged pores. A few of those factors definitely played into my circumstance, but especially clogged pores and sebum production. Because I have dry skin, I tend to under-exfoliate which causes dirt to get trapped under the skin, along with sebum (which is essentially trapped oil). This, as you can imagine, is a recipe for whitehead disaster.
In order to combat this and give you the all best recs, I talked to our fave dermatologist Dr. Hannah Kopelman (Kopelman Aesthetic Surgery). Let's get into all of her amazing advice and helpful tips for how to get rid of whiteheads!
What causes whiteheads?
Like mentioned before, whiteheads are caused by so many reasons: stress, diet, oil production, under-exfoliation, and more! The list could truly go on and on.
To figure out what's causing your whiteheads, I would take note of your skin, and observe for the following:
- Any changes in diet that is directly affecting your skin, like a sudden increase in sugar consumption
- Habits that could be contributing to your skin, like not washing your face enough
- Too much humidity in your home
The main thing Dr. Kopelman told us for fighting whiteheads? As a dermatologist, when it comes to fighting whiteheads, she says that it's essential to focus on products that help unclog pores, reduce excess oil, and promote gentle exfoliation. That's ultimately is the key to fighting those pesky whiteheads!
What ingredients help to fight whiteheads?
- Salicylic Acid
- Retinoids
- Benzoyl Peroxide
- Niacinimide
- AHAs
Salicylic Acid
Cerave Salicylic Acid Cleanser
In order to cleanse the skin, you have to use ingredients that will be effective, but not too harsh. Dr. Kopelman recommends salicylic acid because it's a beta hydroxy acid (BHA) that penetrates deep into pores, breaking down oil and debris to prevent whiteheads. She says to look for a gentle daily cleanser with 2% salicylic acid. This one from Cerave has just the right amount we're looking for — and it's under $20! It's a great daily-use option to tackle whiteheads!
La Roche Posay Effaclar
Another great 2% Salicylic acid cleanser is this one from La Roche Posay. The French really do know how to nail beauty, and this cleanser is one of my faves! It's still pretty affordable, and manages to effectively cleanse deep into the pores, without leaving your skin too stripped of its natural oils.
Retinoids
RoC Retinol Cream
One thing Dr. Kopelman told us about retinoids is that they're great for increasing cell turnover and keeping pores clear. This will prevent whiteheads from returning and causing havoc on your skin. Dr. Kopelman recommends over-the-counter retinol or prescription-strength retinoids, because they can prevent whiteheads and reduce existing ones. This option from RoC is not only affordable, but also very effective. It's only $18, and has so many good ingredients in it like squalene that will make sure your skin is also hydrated while the retinol is working it's magic.
Summer Fridays Midnight Retinol Cream
The speed at which I go through this Summer Fridays bottle is crazy — if I could buy 100 at a time to stock up, I genuinely would. It's a gentle retinol that really works its magic, but is concentrated and not too harsh on the skin, so I can use more of it than other retinols. I really notice the effects from this cream, especially around my nose where I tend to get the most whiteheads.
Benzoyl Peroxide
Paula's Choice Clear Skin Treatment
This ingredient is great at reducing bacteria on the skin and helps minimize inflammation, according to Dr. Kopelman. Products with 2.5% to 5% benzoyl peroxide are usually effective without being too irritating, just like this one from Paula's Choice! Use this clear skin treatment to zap those bad boys away!
PanOxyl 10% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne
This product has the maximum benzoyl peroxide amount, so it's quite harsh. If you have sensitive skin, I would definitely avoid this — but if you can handle small amounts, then I would recommend it! It will completely diminish whiteheads and any excess oil trapped underneath the skin. It's seriously effective!
Niacinimide
Good Molecules Niacinimide Serum
Another great ingredient rec from Dr. Kopelman is Niacinamide. This ingredient helps to regulate oil production and reduce inflammation, making it an excellent choice for those prone to whiteheads. It’s found in serums and moisturizers like this one from Good Molecules that is $5. Talk about affordability! Adding this one to cart immediately.
Youth to the People Superfood Skin Drip
You all know I love a multi-purpose product, and boy does this one cover all the bases! It has niacinimide to help balance out your oil and sebum production, but also kale and peptides to give your skin a nice glow, so it looks moisturized as well. It really is a "super" product that I'm obsessed with lately!
AHAs
Good Molecules Overnight Treatment
Lastly, Dr. Kopelman recommends AHAs like glycolic acid or lactic acid to gently exfoliate the skin’s surface, preventing dead skin cells from clogging pores and contributing to whiteheads. This one is a crazy deal of only $6...I repeat $6!!! Grabbing this treatment now to start clearing up my skin ASAP.
First Aid Beauty Radiance Pads
This was a product that I started using, and immediately noticed results in my skin. The pads are exfoliating, unclog my pores, and leave a radiant dew behind on my skin. It has AHAs in it to prevent the skin from getting clogged. It's a serious 10/10 product for me that I use on the daily.
