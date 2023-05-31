Step Up Your Homemade Pizzas And Pastas With This Flavorful Sugo Sauce Recipe
Get ready for some good old sweet, simmering goodness. The sauce of the summer is here! Sugo – an Italian tomato-based sauce – is extremely versatile and can infuse your best dishes with the delectable flavors and scents of traditional Italian food. It's the *magic* that can turn your 'eh' pizza into a 'wow' one, or your bland pasta bake into a fantastically-flavored dinner you *won't* forget.
There are a handful of variations on the beloved sugo sauce, but The Fast Recipe's 30-minute version is truly unbeatable. If you don't have the time (or more honestly, the will) to pick out ripe, fresh farmer's market tomatoes, this easy recipe skips the leave-your-home effort, and instead uses a blend of passata di Pomodoro and canned tomatoes. Don't worry though – the classic flavors stay in tact. Once your half hour is up, serve your sugo with pasta and salad, garlic knots, grilled polenta, or with crisp fried gnocchi. Let's get to cookin'!
What is sugo?
Sugo is an Italian red sauce made with simple ingredients that form a complex flavor to be used on a plethora of dishes.
What is sugo made of?
Traditionally, sugo is made with fresh tomatoes, onion, olive oil, fresh basil, salt, pepper, and sugar.
How do you use sugo?
"Sugo" literally translates to "sauce" in Italian, and this sauce can be used in *so* many different ways. You can use sugo as a pasta sauce for bolognese, lasagna, ziti, spaghetti, and more of your favorite pasta dishes. It also makes a great addition to meatball subs, pizzas, and bruschettas.
Ingredients for Sugo Sauce
Image via The Fast Recipe
- 1 bottle passata di Pomodoro*
- 1 can tomatoes, chopped*
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil + extra for drizzling
- 1 teaspoon sugar, more if necessary
- 2 sprigs fresh basil, divided
- ¾ teaspoon fine sea salt or Kosher salt, more to taste
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
*Substitute fresh ripe, sweet, best-quality tomatoes. If using fresh tomatoes, it’s preferable to use garden tomatoes or ones from the farmer’s market. Make sure they are perfectly ripe, firm but not stony, deeply red, juicy, and not watery.
How to Make Sugo Sauce
- If the tomatoes are fresh, peel and chop them finely. If the canned tomatoes are whole, chop them finely. Set them aside.
- Heat the oil in a large saucepan. Cook 1 small finely chopped onion with a pinch of salt on medium-low heat for about 6 minutes until soft. It should get golden and not brown; if it colors too quickly, reduce the heat to very low. Stir often.
- Add passata, chopped tomatoes, ½ teaspoon fine sea salt, ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper, 1 teaspoon granulated sugar, and one sprig of fresh basil (left whole).
- Cover the pot, leaving a small crack open. Bring the sauce to a simmer and cook slowly for 30 minutes until it is slightly thicker, occasionally stirring.
- Adjust the taste with more salt, pepper, and a little more sugar if necessary. Remove the cooked basil sprig. Stir in the chopped basil leaves and add a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.
Optional: Blend the sugo until you reach the desired consistency – you can make it completely smooth.
Recipe and photography by Adina at The Fast Recipe.
Sign up for our newsletter for more can't-miss recipes!