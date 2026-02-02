Finding the right fuel for your body and health goals is about so much more than counting calories. It’s really about choosing foods that help your metabolism run efficiently. While no single ingredient is an instant fix, certain nutrient-dense foods are particularly great at supporting thermogenesis, uplifting energy, maintaining muscle, and stabilizing blood sugar.

Here are 6 powerhouse foods to help keep your metabolism healthy.

HM_Shot / PEXELS 1. Green Tea Matcha lovers, rise! Green tea contains antioxidants called catechins, specifically EGCG, which can enhance fat oxidation and boost how many calories your body burns during rest and exercise. To drink more green tea, try swapping your second cup of coffee for a hot matcha or iced brew.

Iqbal Farooz / PEXELS 2. Chili Peppers The secret ingredient with this metabolism-boosting food is capsaicin. This compound is what gives peppers their heat and can slightly increase your metabolic rate by raising your body temperature. Eating dishes with higher capsaicin levels may also keep you fuller for longer. Eating more chili peppers is quite easy: Add sliced jalapeños to your morning eggs or dice up some Thai bird chilies for your next curry.

Jenna Hamra / PEXELS 3. Greek Yogurt One easy tip to remember is that high-protein foods require more energy for your body to digest than fats or carbs. Knowing that Greek yogurt is packed with protein and probiotics that support gut health is basically a total diet hack. Greek yogurt bowls in the morning layered with berries and nuts are perfect for a balanced, metabolism-friendly breakfast.

Adrianna CA / PEXELS 4. Legumes Lentils, chickpeas, and black beans are all rich in resistant starch and fiber, which helps your body maintain steady blood sugar levels. They’re also high in iron, which works to carry oxygen to your heart to burn fat more effectively. Our favorite ways to eat more legumes is by making a dense bean salad, adding some to soups, or simply air-frying some chickpeas for a crunchy high-protein snack.

Gu Ko / PEXELS 5. Coffee Caffeine can actually increase your metabolic rate depending on your body. It stimulates the nervous system, sending signals to cells that break down fat. Don’t overdo it – just keep your drinks somewhat “clean” to avoid sugar crashes.

Leonardo Aquino / PEXELS 6. Fatty Fish Fatty fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids which can reduce inflammation and improve how your body responds to hunger hormones. Bake some salmon with lemon and veggies on a sheet pan for a quick dinner that hits all the right nutritional notes.

