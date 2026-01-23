Every year, we all swear to ourselves we're going to start our resolutions in January and carry them until December. I admit, I'm known for slacking like everyone else, but this year, I am dedicated to keeping my word with my number one New Year's resolution: Cutting down my caffeine intake.

Anyone who has tried to wean out a long-term caffeine addiction knows what a living hell it is, especially during the latter half of the day when you desperately need a pick-me-up to keep your eyes open.

While I used to simply make another cup of coffee in the evening, I always did so with immense guilt and frustration, since I knew it would interfere with my sleep. It made me wake up constantly, ruining both my quality of sleep and my quality of life.

The good news? There are several caffeine alternatives you can rely on now that won’t give you the jitters, the sleepless nights, or the casual anxiety attacks that too much caffeine ignites.

Here are the 7 best caffeine alternatives to keep you from being a zombie throughout the remainder of the day.

Amazon Spicewalla Masala Chai

I love indulging in cozy bevs just to feel something. That’s precisely where this ultra-tasty Spicewalla chai comes in, offering the warmth and energy I need to make it through these gruesome winter months. So tasty!



Amazon Blume Superfoods Matcha Coconut Latte

Nothing brightens my mood quite like a cozy mug of matcha. This Blume mix uses all-natural ingredients and a delicious coconut blend for extra flavor. Plus, it's totally sugar-free and jitter-free.

Amazon Clevr Sleeptime SuperLatte

A bedtime latte with no caffeine but the delicious taste of a high-quality brew? Sign me up. This melatonin-free natural sleep supplement tastes like a combination of vanilla cappuccino and hot chocolate and calms you down with ashwagandha, L-theanine, magnesium, and adaptogens.

Amazon Anima Mundi Apothecary Golden Moon Milk

This relax-and-restore moon milk is sure to be the coziest drink you've ever sipped. I mean, just the name moon milk alone is so whimsical and calming that I’m already completely hooked! It offers the perfect blend of relaxing ingredients: lavender, ashwaganda, and blue lotus flower, to keep you equal parts calm and energized all at once.

Amazon Rasa Adaptogenic Mushroom Coffee Alternative

Spice up your life by adding this delicious Rasa Adaptogenic Coffee Alternative into your evening routine. It’s perfect for keeping you energized, without the gruesome side effects of a real late-night brew.

Amazon Traditional Medicinals Organic Fennel Tea

Sometimes, you just want to keep it simple and classy with a steamy cup of fennel tea. This tea is especially great for digestive health.

Amazon New Orleans Roast 100% Pure French Chicory

Chicory coffee, popular in New Orleans, may be the closest you’ll ever get to coffee without actually drinking it. The drink is made from chicory roots and has a bitter, woody, and nutty flavor reminiscent of coffee.

