13 Easy Vegetarian Mediterranean Diet Recipes To Boost Your Energy
Eating in accordance with the Mediterranean diet can help boost your metabolism, soothinflammation, aid insulin resistance, improve overall health, and much more, but more than anything, it’s just downright tasty. Since the eating style centers around plants (and avoids red meats among other processed foods), a lot of the most popular Mediterranean recipes you’ll come across are vegetarian.
“Key components include a diet that is rich in plants – think nuts, seeds, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes – with olive oil taking center stage as the primary source of fat in the Mediterranean diet,” says Molly Kimball, RD at Cedar’s Hommus.
Kimball says the Mediterranean diet also focuses around monounsaturated fats like olive oil, avocados, avocado oil, and nut butters to help lower cholesterol levels. There are so many ways to incorporate these ingredients into your vegetarian Mediterranean recipes, and these 13 delicious dishes are proof!
Averie Cooks
Kale + Tomato Frittata
This frittata is packed with kale and tomato, and makes the perfect fresh pick-me-up for breakfast or lunch alike. (via Averie Cooks)
The Girl On Bloor
Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers
These stuffed peppers are bulked up with quinoa, black beans, and even more veggies. If you want to make it even more Mediterranean diet-friendly, opt to skip the cheese. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Earthly Provisions
Tuscan Cannellini Bean Salad
Bean salads are so good for meal prep, and this one in particular is full of healthy ingredients to give you a good energy boost. The tangy olive oil dressing is the best part! (via Earthly Provisions)
Hello Little Home
Vegetarian Chili
For cooler evenings, this vegetarian chili provides the perfect amount of warmth and flavor. You'll have so much fun eating all the different veggies in this hearty bowl, from carrots to zucchini. (via Hello Little Home)
Vanilla and Bean
Vegetarian Shakshuka
Shakshuka is a signature Mediterranean dish that works well for breakfast, lunch, or dinner! Just dip into it with some toasted whole grain bread, and you're set. (via Vanilla and Bean)
Half Baked Harvest
Greek Roasted Red Pepper Tomato Feta Orzo
This densely veggie-packed orzo dish is so satisfying. From the juicy tomatoes to the creamy feta cheese, you're gonna want to make this every week from now on. (via Half Baked Harvest)
The Real Food Dietitians
Greek Vegetarian Gyros
The base of these Greek gyros is made with portobello mushrooms, which still deliver a meat-like flavor without breaking the guidelines the Mediterranean diet sets out. From there, pile on the red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and feta cheese! (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Most Hungry
Watermelon Salad
For a fresher side dish, this fruity feta-topped salad is sure to please (and help you use up some of that good summer produce)! (via Most Hungry)
The Edgy Veg
Homemade Falafel
Prep some of these homemade falafel balls at the beginning of the week to enjoy on wraps, sandwiches, and salads. You'll fall in love with the herby, grainy goodness instantly. (via The Edgy Veg)
Give Recipe
Zucchini Tomato Casserole
Baked zucchini is perhaps one of our favorite foods, and this casserole features plenty of it alongside some tomatoes, onion, herbs, and garlic. (via Give Recipe)
Whole and Heavenly Oven
Pesto Zucchini Orzo
Another zucchini-centric dish, this orzo plate is the epitome of summertime eating. It's creamy, crunchy, and all the while very healthy for you! (via Whole and Heavenly Oven)
Feel Good Foodie
Creamy Cucumber Salad
This fresh side dish is going to become a staple in your mealtime rotation, thanks to how easy it is. Chop the veg, make the creamy dressing, and serve! (via Feel Good Foodie)
Bowl of Delicious
The Ultimate Vegetarian Pita Sandwich
Pitas bring us so much joy. This vegetarian version will keep you full and satisfied for hours to come since it's stuffed with healthy grains and fiber-rich veggies. (via Bowl of Delicious)
