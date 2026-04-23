One of the most important parts of any of my visits to Las Vegas is finding somewhere relaxing to stay. With the craziness of the city and the strip, when the day is done, I want to be able to unwind — especially if that means dinner in bed with my favorite show.

I arrived at the Four Seasons (which, FYI is the hotel resort chain they film The White Lotus at!) a lot later than I expected to on my first night, which honestly had me feeling pretty stressed. However, I was immediately greeted with gracious staff who guided me, offered information, and provided a very calm environment when I started the evening feeling the opposite.

The hotel is also pretty easy to navigate once you get your sense of direction. The to-go spot in the lobby is great for coffee on the run, but don't forget that it might be a long walk from your room to the rideshare area — you don't want to miss your Lyft or Uber!

Here's everything we experienced at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas.

Four Seasons Las Vegas Since I was in Las Vegas for CinemaCon, I was pretty much booked from the time I woke up until I came back for bed, but on my second (and final) night at the Four Seasons, I also got to experience my very first facial and let me tell you — this is a splurge that I hope everyone gets to experience. I originally didn't think I'd get to add this to my itinerary and I'm so grateful it worked out! I ended up getting the Collagen Hydrate & Contour Treatment, which included yummy fragrances, lots of face and décolletage products, and some really nice arm massages. Since I work so much on my computer and my phone, I'm always grateful for my hands to get any kind of TLC. I naturally have really sensitive combination skin, and I was so relaxed and moisturized by the end (although if you've never had a facial before, the extractions are definitely the most uncomfortable part. Still worth it though). The evening ended with some treats and bubbly in a dimly lit room.

Four Seasons Las Vegas And then I got to end my hotel stay my favorite way: dinner and a show! I ordered some beef bolognese to my room and finished Young Sherlock before waking up and flying back to the east coast. I even got some goodies like a silk eye mask to bring back with me! Even though this was a short stay, it made the end of CinemaCon something to remember forever.

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Brit + Co may at times review experiences hosted by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.