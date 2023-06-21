Here's All The Inspiration You Need For Your Fourth of July Outfits This Year
Branded heavily by stars, stripes, and sparklers, the Fourth of July is a quintessentially American holiday that’s celebrated widely through activities such as cookouts, poolside parties, and hopefully taking a trip to the nearest beach. No matter what you have planned for the upcoming holiday, having an outfit you feel confident in at the ready is a game changer when it comes to dressing for a specific occasion.
However, as ever-evolving style trends continue to develop, your Fourth of July outfit might look different than in years past. T-shirts that proudly display the American flag and bandanas in patriotic colors will always be classic options for the Fourth, but we understand if you’re more fond of subtle style and pieces that can be worn beyond Independence Day, as well. Below, find our favorite pieces to incorporate into your Fourth of July outfit for a range of styles.
Feminine Little Firecracker
When you look into your closet what do you see? If your answer is a collection of babydoll dresses and flowy tops, then we have the Fourth of July outfit combination for you. Starting with a white mini dress to build the foundation of this specific look, I’ve been eyeing the Josette Dress by DOEN ($188) ever since I came across it. The front buttons, puff sleeves, and free-flowing figure are so delicately delicious; I need it in my closet ASAP. However, if this dress is out of your price range, American Eagle ($55) and Princess Polly ($58) have similar options that deliver the same result without breaking the bank. The tasteful ease of a flirty white dress means you can have fun with accessories, and nothing says ‘USA’ quite like cowgirl boots. The limited-edition Sadie boots by Tecovas in Cherry Bloom Bovine ($345) are an absolute dream that pair well with virtually any outfit that needs some extra oomph. In the instance that the holiday isn’t full of sunshine and blue skies, add on an oversized denim button-down like this one ($75, was $88) from Madewell to keep yourself looking cool in cooler temperatures.
Josette Dress by DOEN ($188)
Princess Polly ($58)
Denim Button-Down Collar Oversized Shirt in Cranover Wash ($75, was $88)
Miss Americana
Ralph Lauren is an iconic American fashion designer, and his core pieces reflect that. Although it is more of an investment piece, Ralph’s classic flag crewneck ($398) is an article of clothing that will stand the test of time and stay in style for this year’s Fourth of July, and all that follow in the future. Lean into the coziness of the sweater by matching it with Old Navy’s worn-in-looking sweatshorts ($20) and red suede sneakers by Puma ($75) for an ultimate, effortlessly chic appearance. For a final touch, I’d add the Daily Stride Crew Sock by Lululemon ($18) in the white/dew pink colorway to tie the look together while providing arch support and toe cushioning if your holiday plans involve being on your feet for most of the day.
Flag Cotton Crewneck Sweater ($398)
Comfortable, Casual, and Oh-So-Cute
On a holiday where the main activities include lawn games, cookouts, and staying outside until the sun sets, it’s integral to make sure you’re wearing something comfortable. Although comfortable can sometimes be a synonym for “not very stylish,” this isn’t always the case. Denim and America go hand-in-hand, so catch me wearing the Performance Denim Jumpsuit by DUER ($149) this FOJ. Made from the brand’s signature performance denim and Coolmax fibers, this jumpsuit is a no-brainer if you’re seeking something that will provide all-day comfort while still being uber cute. Personally, I like to add a t-shirt underneath overalls and jumpsuits and to remain festive I’d opt for a faded red tee, like this crewneck ($23) from L.L. Bean. To maintain the casual vibe, add a simple white sneaker ($100 from Adidas) that’s easy to walk in and goes well with everything. Add a bit of spice to this otherwise minimalistic holiday outfit and accessorize with these star-shaped hoop earrings by Lankri’s ($44) to stay on theme.
Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers ($100)
Red, White, and Baby Blue
Sport the classic red, white, and blue color palette in a manner that’s not as harsh by opting for a soft shade of blue versus the traditional navy. To get the look, pair a feminine top with a strapless silhouette, like Free People’s Gabby Tube Top ($58) with these stunning, breathable linen pants ($89) by Athleta. The ruffles of the tube top are complimented nicely by the simplicity of the pants making this the perfect ensemble for bashes on the beach. Be prepared to protect your feet from sand with an elegant square-toed ($40) flip-flop – or just go barefoot. Spice up the final look with a cherry red shoulder bag to incorporate all colors of the flag in a tasteful way. I’m particularly fond of the Luna Shoulder Bag from Coach ($148) because of its unique shape, functionality, and the relatively affordable price tag for such a well-made purse.
Luna Shoulder Bag from Coach ($148)
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.