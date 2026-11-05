9 Epic Books to Read While You Wait for the 'Fourth Wing' Show

Now that we have the Fourth Wing cast, we are one step closer to being able to press play on the upcoming TV adaptation. But considering we still have some time before it premieres on Prime Video, it's always a good idea to pick up a fantasy book to pass the time — and if you've already reread all the Fourth Wing books then these are the perfect picks for you.

Keep reading for the best books to read while you wait for the Fourth Wing TV show.

​Threshing Day by Rebecca Yarros Amazon Determined riders at Basgiath War College must fight to earn the bond of a dragon or die trying. Threshing Day is brutal with surrounding threats from desperate rivals and aggressive dragons. Thirteen cadets follow their powerful leader Xaden Riorson to survive this high-stakes trial because there is only one rule of Threshing Day: don’t die.

​The Hands That Treat by Kristen H. Casey Amazon Crescent City is part of a mystical world unbeknown to Ophelia. The mysteries and magic are revealed when Ophelia must assume the role as her family’s Traiteur, a Cajun healer with the ability to heal ailments with magic. Ophelia is quick to embrace her new role, but is quickly challenged by a darkness that looms. A serial killer on a rampage leaves cryptic messages that send Ophelia on a seemingly hopeless chase. Her journey will lead to confrontation of heartache, a pull of desire, and an unprecedented love.

​The Cruel Dawn by Rachel Howzell Hall Amazon Once the revered Grand Defender of Vallendor, Kaivara Megidrail now lives in exile after betrayal stripped her powers and left her Diminished. The realm she abandoned is failing as monsters rise, gods whisper, and a brewing rebellion threatens to break what remains. Jadon Wake, prince and liar, may be the one person who can restore her strength or doom her entirely. With fractured memories and relentless enemies closing in, Kaivara must face the truth about her past, confront the god who hunts her, and decide if Vallendor is worth saving before a traitorous deity brings the realm to ruin.

​A Court of Splintered Harmony by Sarah J. Maas Amazon In the new ACOTAR book, Koschei the Deathless and his powerful allies threaten the Fae territories and are determined to reclaim what was once theirs: the human lands. Prythian is still recovering from the devastating Hybern War. The Night Court must protect innocents from being attacked by the creeping shadow of Koschei. However, those who rule and protect the Night Court are pulling back after recent betrayals and exposed truths that divided them. They must find a way back to each other, mend alliances, and defend the territories.

​Warrior of Legend by Kendare Blake Amazon Reed is now a Glorious Death Aristene. She must guide heroes whose glory lies in their death. Such a heavy burden distracts her from the prince she left behind. Until Lyonene, another Aristene, has been assigned to guide a princess to a glorious marriage. Reed jumps at the chance to break from her typical grim work and switches assignments, but only to find chaos, threats, and an old love.

​The Wretched Divine by Adalyn Grace Amazon Aurelie Chantelune was raised as a knight. She is motivated to honor her family after being torn apart from them by the very monsters that continue to threaten the kingdom. Once Aurelie claims her first kill, she will inherit a family legacy, Yuriel, an angel who can help defend the kingdom. However, when her loved ones begin turning into the monsters she has spent her life fighting, she is forced to seek help from the demon Severin. The three of them team up to find the cure to turn the demons back into humans. Deeper connections grow as they learn more about each other and Aurelie soon bonds with both opposing sides and must choose between standing with the angels or trusting a demon, who might know how to end the war for good.

Chosen Son by Adrienne Young Amazon Driven by the hope of freeing Luca, the man she loves, Maris makes the choice to put on enemy armor and march back into the city she was forced to leave. Every step brings her closer to Luca, but deeper into a blood-soaked war. Luca is trapped behind the gates of Isara and wrestles with dangerous truth. He lost the one thing he was fighting for, Maris, and began questioning whether he was a pawn of the gods. He must now decide if he will risk everything for love or become a dutiful soldier. Maris and Luca’s paths are set to cross, but then the gods demand a sacrifice that no one could have expected.

​The Ballad of Falling Dragons by Sarah A. Parker Amazon Raeve’s thirst for vengeance burns as fiercely as her love for Kaan Vaegor, yet both are threatened by a coming moonfall that could destroy the world. With Rekk’s blood still staining her hands, she must choose between chasing death or fighting for life. Kaan struggles to protect his kingdom as allies scatter and enemies rise with deadly intent. Secrets stir across the land, but the greatest danger lies buried in Raeve’s forgotten past—a force ancient, holding knowledge that could change everything. As battles ignite and loyalties are tested, Raeve and Kaan must confront both destiny and desire before it’s too late.

​The Demonic Inventions of Aurelie Blake by Mara Rutherford Amazon In Wisteria, creating anything—art, music, or engineering—summons demons, and the more ambitious the work, the deadlier the demon. Aurelie Blake invents anyway, keeping her creations small so she can handle the demons alone, but she longs to push her limits. Destrier, a hunter who lost his parents to demons, has spent his life stopping them, yet feels perpetually unprepared. When a mysterious figure offers Aurelie a commission for an extraordinary invention, she can’t refuse. Accepting sets off a chain of events that changes the balance of Wisteria, testing her skill and courage, and sparking a connection with Destrier that neither expected.

Check out The 7 Best Prime Video Shows To Watch In November 2026 for more recommendations!

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