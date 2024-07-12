13 Heartfelt Friendship Quotes To Send To Your Besties ASAP
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
You know the upcoming friend date you just planned for your besties? Make it extra special by crafting handmade cards with some heartfelt friendship quotes in them! They're already going to love the fact you want to romanticize the summer with dinner parties and bucket list items galore, but reminding them why you think they're amazing will be the icing on the cake for them!
Since you've been busy planning the perfect day for them, I picked out 12 of the most heartfelt friendship quotes you can share with them. You can thank me later! 😘
"The best compliment I've ever received was when someone on social media called me a 'crown straightener' — a woman who straightens the crowns of all the other women around her." —Blake Lively
"Silence makes the real conversations between friends. Not the saying, but the never needing to say that counts." —Margaret Lee Runbeck
"It's not that diamonds are a girl's best friend, but it's your best friends who are your diamonds." —Gina Barreca
"The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart." —Elisabeth Foley
"Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down." —Oprah Winfrey
"There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate." —Linda Grayson
"Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart." —Eleanor Roosevelt
"That was what a best friend did: hold up a mirror and show you your heart." —Kristin Hannah
"You find out who your real friends are when you're involved in a scandal." —Elizabeth Taylor
"Anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you." —Misty Copeland
"A good friend is a connection to life - a tie to the past, a road to the future, the key to sanity in a totally insane world." —Lois Wye
"There's nothing like a really loyal, dependable, good friend. Nothing." —Jennifer Anniston
"A friend knows the song in my heart and sings it to me when my memory fails." —Donna Roberts
If you plan to host something for your friends at home, we have cute dinner party themes for you to check out!
