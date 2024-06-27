6 Romantic Dinner Party Themes That'll Make Summer Hosting Easy
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
If you're trying to romanticize your life more this summer, you could start by hosting a themed dinner party! It's the perfect way to indulge in your love for hosting, while making things a little more romantic and fun for your dinner guests! If you're not sure where to start, luckily Pinterest shared some of their top dinner party themes with us!
Whether you're going for something the entire Ton would envy, or you want to host a gathering any A Court of Thorns and Roses fan would share on TikTok, here are 6 Pinterest-inspired dinner party themes to get you started on the right foot!
"Bridgerton" Dinner Party Theme
Tara Winstead/Pexels
It's hard not to envy the Ton in Bridgerton, especially when every lavish ball and afternoon tea session one-ups the next. So, what do you need to make your themed dinner party come to life?
You need floral arrangements that give a nod to the Regency era, a nice charcuterie spread, and simple vases to accentuate your dining table! Ask everyone to don their best cottagecore dresses, and you've got an evening Lady Danbury— and maybe even Queen Charlotte — would approve ahead of you!
Rustic Farmhouse Dinner Party Theme
Mat Brown/Pexels
We have such a soft spot for the rustic farmhouse decor that we think it's a dinner party theme worth exploring! It's on par with summer evenings when the sun is beginning to set, creating an intimate atmosphere that's ripe for drinks, amazing, food, and non-stop laughter with your loved ones. I can just picture the perfect pitcher of iced tea, delicious pasta salads, and perfect blueberry desserts to wrap up the evening.
Coastal Dinner Party Theme
Jonathan Borba/Pexels
If your vacation plans include renting a beach house with your friends or family, it's almost mandatory that you should enjoy a costal dinner party before you head back home. The rich navy hues of most coastal prints invoke a feeling of being by the sea, so we suggest cooking some delicious seafood to match your table decor.
Blush Dinner Party Theme
furkanfdemir/Pexels
Don't want to scare anyone with your Barbie pink dinner party idea? Opt for a subtler shade of pink like rose or mauve to base your dinner's color palette around. These muted colors are a little more toned down and have a chic factor guests will adore. You could even pair the decor with blush-toned menu like rosé cocktails and strawberry sorbet for dessert!
Casual Dinner Party Theme
cottonbro studio/Pexels
Keep it casual by hosting a rooftop dinner party with your closest friends. Throw some Trader Joe's flowers in a vase, plate your meal on what's available, and make sure the vibes just keep flowing! You can sip tasty peach cocktails while filling your belly with lightweight mediterranean food! A chill vibe for the summer never hurt anyone!
P.S. We suggest adding this Spring Mix Salad with Lemon Baked Tofu recipe to your menu.
"A Court of Mist and Fury" Party Theme
Rachel Claire/Pexels
Chances are you're familiar with Velaris if you've read Sarah J. Maas' A Court of Mist and Fury by now. As much as I love florals and endless sunshine, I admire Rhysand's Night Court as well. There's something comforting about dining somewhere where you can see the stars glisten the sky as a soft breeze glides by.
If you're a fan of the Night Court too, I think it's a great idea to host a dinner party that's inspired by it. Opt for darker decor, red wines, and maybe even a steak dinner!
Still nervous that something could go wrong? We've got some amazing first dinner party tips that'll help ease your nerves so you can be the host we know you destined to be!
Lead image via cottonbro studio/Pexels
