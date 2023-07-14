What The July New Moon In Cancer Means For Your Horoscope
We're in the throes of Cancer season, so get ready for some peace and serenity this new moon. The upcoming lunar phase should encourage us to focus on our heart center and areas in our life that pull us emotionally — helpful given that we're just days away from the Venus Retrograde. During this time, you'll want to consider how to align with the heart to help navigate this uncharted territory we're about to enter — the heart always knows what it wants.
On July 17 at 2:32 pm EST, the new moon will fall in the cardinal water sign, Cancer. This sign is known to project themes such as sentiment, care, and moody characteristics. Continue reading to learn about new moons and what is in store for your sign during this new moon event.
What happens in the new moon?
New moons extend a chance to map out our desires as in the night sky, when there's not even a sliver of light. This means we can tune out distractions and refocus our intentions, which will power up our ability to act on our dreams. Aligning your energy to your desired outcome will help propel you to make it happen. The key is learning to silence the mind and embrace the stillness.
What's the significance of the new moon in Cancer?
The sign of Cancer rules the moon, allowing us to immerse ourselves in the comforting waves of memory — to feel things deeply and witness the healing powers of surrender ensures acceptance and the ability to move forward in our journey. The moon extends lessons about how life shifts as it parallels our waking experience.
Every Cancer season (which began on June 21st and ends on July 22nd this year) projects feelings of needing unconditional love and safety, while also refining or enhancing our domestic skills. Cancer rules the fourth house of home, family, and ancestral roots. This new moon will spotlight these themes, helping you regain clarity about the nature of your inner life and how everything is generated behind closed doors.
This new moon period should aid in self-reflection, allowing you to better pinpoint your intentions concerning what makes you feel at ease. We're emotionally ready to walk this path – remember that the dark velvety moon permits you to feel everything, which will then help everything fall into place.
How The New Moon In Cancer Impacts Every Zodiac Sign
As Cancer is a cardinal sign, people who are Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn will experience this new moon more than the other signs. See if any of your natal chart placements are 24 degrees of any of the cardinal signs, and keep in mind that the closer the degree, the more impact. For additional insight, you can read your rising sign, too!
Aries
As the new moon phases into the fourth house of home, this is an opportunity for you to schedule a quiet time and assess the workings of your long-term vision for your family. As sentimental as you feel, you have the tools to build.
Taurus
The new moon falls into the third house of communication and short travels – you'll be extroverted and ready to engage with others. As busy as this lunation will be, keep a planner handy to organize your plans and set aside time for yourself!
Gemini
The new moon will reside in the second house of finances and material gain. Setting your sights on excavating wealth by aligning with your passions, researching, and visualizing success. Expect a boost in your manifestation skills.
Cancer
You have the spotlight, Cancer, as the new moon is phasing in the first house of self. Take that first step toward that dream you painted in your minds-eye, and be bold. As much energy as you give to others, it is time to receive by honoring who you are. You deserve fulfillment — and it begins by believing.
Leo
The new moon falls in the twelfth house of spirituality, and it's time to rejuvenate. This is your moment to visualize your future endeavor and plan in time for next month’s new moon in your sign. Begin a spiritual practice, create a mantra, create art, or reflect. Something beautiful will transpire.
Virgo
This new moon will highlight your connections as it extends to light up the eleventh house of networks and friends. You'll experience a deepened connection that can lead to an incredible outlet of opportunity for you to grow in your journey. Remember to express your vulnerability, though — it will clear out the superfluous from your space.
Libra
The new moon will extend a powerful pull for Libras, as it's phasing in the 10th house of career and public self. This is your moment to shine your light on the world and not settle. Get out of your comfort zone, name your wants in your position, and witness the unfoldment of your purpose.
Scorpio
The ninth house of higher learning and travels is activated during this new moon — it's time to experience new horizons. Being bold will take you further in your journey as it opens growth opportunities. Book a trip, take a class, or start a sacred practice. Everything will fall into place involving your purpose, so let go.
Sagittarius
The new moon will reside in the eighth house of merged resources and intimacy. As you learn to better observe your inner self, you will understand what you truly want. This involves connecting to your feelings with your significant other regarding money or what you need in the bedroom. Become comfortably uncomfortable by starting the conversation to deepen your connection.
Capricorn
Partnerships and your commitment will be taking the focus during this new moon, Capricorn. Your seventh house will open up healing outlets in your love story. If in a relationship, listen to your partner intently and reflect on what course you have to take for it to reach the next level. Manifest your desired outcome in your love life, single or taken.
Aquarius
The new moon will fall in the sixth house of the body and your daily rituals. Expect a surge in your energy or the motivation to prioritize your health. Treat your body like a temple and begin self-care by booking a massage, therapy session, or acupuncture.
Pisces
The fifth house of love, romance, and creativity, will be the highlight during this lunation. This is your time to play and recover your zest for life. Explore the realms of creativity and release the clutches of self-doubt, relax and celebrate love and yourself — something new is stirring, and you’re going to love the result.
A native New Yorker, Lumi Pelinku is an Intuitive Astrologer, Transformation Coach, and Holy Fire® Reiki Master. A passionate and purposeful first-generation Albanian-American that found her astrology calling as a child. Lumi and her husband live in New York City with their two cats and a massive collection of astrology, spirituality, and personal development books.
Also known as the “soul astrologer” for seven years, Lumi incorporates transformation life coaching and energy healing in her practice.
In her course, she uncovered intuitive gifts and developed the ability to unveil the layers of the client's psyche through astrology. At the same time, she witnessed a series of incredible shifts in her client’s transformation journey.
Lumi hosts a weekly podcast and YouTube channel, Align Your Stars Podcast, that shares her core beliefs about how astrology can invoke hope and empowerment. As your guide, she will go the distance to help those astrologically or spiritually curious find the way to live the life of their dreams. Lumi's astrological insights have appeared in press/publications such as Mind Body Green, Paper Magazine, Well+Good, Brides, Observer, and others.