We Finally Have The House Of The Dragon Season 2 Release Date
If you're looking for drama, *super* intense family dynamics, and the beautiful landscape of an epic fantasy, then House of the Dragon is definitely a new TV show you need to watch. Season 1 of this Game of Thrones prequel (finally) gave us a dragon battle, and the entire House getting ready for war. House of the Dragon season 2 promises to be just as wild, if not more. Here's everything you need to know about the new season — including the House Of The Dragon season 2 release date!
When is the House of the Dragon Season 2 release date?
House of the Dragon season 2 is premiering on HBO and Max in June 2024. Via Variety, WB's J.B. Perrette (head of global streaming & games for Warner Bros. Discovery) confirmed the sophomore season would drop this summer during a conference at the beginning of March.
Who's in the House of the Dragon Season 2 cast?
House of the Dragon season 2 will see the return of all your favorite actors, including Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Rhys Ifans, Bethany Antonia, Tom Glynn-Carney, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.
We'll also see Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, Simon Russell Beale, Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, and Vincent Regan in new roles this season.
What happens in Season 2 of House of the Dragon?
House of the Dragon season 2 will pick up where season 1 left off (which is still about 200 years before the events in the Game of Thrones series we all know and love). We don't have an official plot synopsis for the new season quite yet, but we do know it'll feature the Taragaryens navigating power dynamics, politics, and, of course, dragons.
One plot line that fans are expecting, however, is the inclusion of Blood and Cheese. In the book series, these characters are assassins who sneak into the palace with the intention of murdering a member of the royal family to avenge the death of Lucerys Velaryon.
How many seasons of House of the Dragon are there?
There are two seasons of House of the Dragon right now. But based on the fact that Game of Thrones was incredibly popular throughout its eight-season run, I wouldn't be surprised if we ended up getting at least five or six seasons of this prequel!
There are currently five books in the A Song of Ice and Fire book series, but author George R.R. Martin plans on finishing the series with seven in total.
Is House of the Dragon season 2 coming out?
Yes, we're getting a House of the Dragon season 2. HBO announced the fantasy series would be getting a second season on August 26, 2022, which was only five days after its premiere!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!