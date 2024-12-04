17 Gap New Arrivals That Are Literally Perfect For Wintertime
Gapnever misses, and right now, their new arrivals for wintertime are absolutely stunning. From chic (yet practical) jackets that stand up to cold temps to trendy jeans that'll definitely earn you compliment after compliment, you just have to peek at their current collection.
Luckily, I did the heavy lifting and scrolled all 600+ items to nail down the cutest styles for the season. A lot of these are undeniably luxe-looking, but also happen to be on sale up to 30% off! Shop my faves below.
These new arrivals from Gap are everything:
- Mesh Midi Dress
- Relaxed Crewneck Sweater
- Reversible Recycled Vegan Leather Sherpa Jacket
- Cropped Pointelle Cardigan
- Strapless Denim Jumpsuit
- CashSoft Relaxed Polo Sweater
- The Extra Heavyweight Hoodie That Hoodies
- Modern Boatneck Top
- High Rise Barrel Jeans
- CashSoft Wide Rib Sweater Pants
- BiStretch Strapless Vest
- High Rise Horseshoe Jeans
- Oversized Mixed Cable-Knit Sweater
- High Rise Braided '70s Flare Jeans
- Organic Cotton Poplin Barrel Sleeve Cropped Shirt
- Cropped Faux Fur Jacket
- Leopard Denim Chore Jacket
Check out my top favorite Gap finds for completing your most stylish winter outfits!
Gap
The Extra Heavyweight Hoodie That Hoodies
I own this hoodie in the butter yellow colorway, and I was instantly impressed by the quality. Its 'extra heavyweight' promise holds true – the material is thick and durable, but has just the right amount of slouch to it so it's not overly structured. The lack of traditional hoodie strings makes it feel upscale, which is perfect for any cozy winter 'fit.
Gap
Organic Cotton Poplin Barrel Sleeve Cropped Shirt
This cotton poplin shirt reminds me so much of something DÔEN would sell, but while the famed brand's tops near $200 a pop, this Gap version is only $47. Plus, you can take an extra 30% off with code 'GREAT'. Score!
Gap
Mesh Midi Dress
Though it's sheer, this meshy midi dress makes the perfect addition atop some cozy winter layers. Holiday gathering season is upon us, and this pick will def get the party started.
Gap
Cropped Pointelle Cardigan
The button-up design on this lightweight cardi means you can play with multiple ways to wear it. The hem hits at just the right spot to pair with mid- or low-rise jeans.
Gap
Strapless Denim Jumpsuit
This easy one-and-done jumpsuit is sooo flattering. It snugly hugs the torso before falling into a wide-leg silhouette that'll wear super well with your go-to winter boots. Layered up with a cardigan or not, you'll be making a style statement wherever you go.
Gap
High Rise Barrel Jeans
Barrel jeans are one of the hottest jean shapes of 2024 – rock the trend with this style that's shoppable in 8 different washes!
Gap
BiStretch Strapless Vest
Your new office BFF, now in the shape of a sleek strapless vest. Pair it with a blazer and you're set up for immediate success!
Gap
Oversized Mixed Cable-Knit Sweater
Cable knit is timeless, so you can wear this cozy pick year after year. After year. Seriously – the soft, slouchy cotton will hold up tremendously well.
Gap
High Rise Braided '70s Flare Jeans
I love that these wide-leg jeans have some '70s flair but still feel up-to-date for today's fashion trends. They'd look absolutely stunning (they def do the booty some favors) on a night out!
Gap
Leopard Denim Chore Jacket
Hello, leopard print! If your winter outfits are craving a little extra oomph, this patterned piece is sure to do the trick.
