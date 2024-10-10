The GAP x Cult Gaia Fall Collection Is SO Good — 10 Things I’m Shopping Before They Sell Out
Sound the fashion alarms because the GAP x Cult Gaia collection is here! I haven't been this excited to shop since H&M dropped their sold-out fall collection — I'm still heartbroken over that TBH, but it's okay! So you don't end up missing out on all the hottest pieces, I picked my top 10 GAP x Cult Gaia items that are begging to be added to your wardrobe. But a little warning: don't wait too long because it looks like all the fashion girls are snatching this collection up without a second thought!
GAP
Asymmetrical Denim Maxi Skirt
There are only a few sizes left of this peek-a-book denim maxi skirt, and I can see why. It's an elevated take on the traditional maxi skirt that's sure to give your fall look a sexy, stylish edge. Pair it with a thin turtleneck sweater or a tailored white button-up shirt along with a pair of cute Steve Madden boots!
GAP
Cargo Barrel Pants
Anyone who knows me understands I have an affinity for wearing oversized cargo pants. This pair has the semi-grunge appeal I love because it can be dressed up or down depending on your preference. It goes without saying, but they deserve some boot action to truly set them off!
GAP
Wool Mini Dress
The GAP x Cult Gaia collection wouldn't be complete this fall without something wool, so they added this cute mini dress for good measure. You can wear it over a cream knit sweater and pair it with a pair of leopard print flats to create a look that feels trendy.
GAP
Leather Jacket
This spicy leather jacket is for the gal who isn't afraid of a little cold because they know the hotness factor of their fall outfit will make up for their bare belly. All jokes aside, I don't have much to say about this one except I need it ASAP.
GAP
Leather Pants
While I'm thinking about it, I should probably buy these sexy leather pants for a cute monochromatic moment! I think I have the perfect wool coat to go with them too!
GAP
Cutout Maxi Dress
This is the date night dress the GAP x Cult Gaia fall collection knows you've been waiting for. It's going to hug every curve you have while giving a little cutout action that will make your beau's breath get caught in their chest.
GAP
Vegan Fur Coat
Vegan fur coats are IN, according to GAP and Cult Gaia! I can't say that I blame them because this will make any casual outfit look cute.
GAP
Backless Classic Shirt
This is one of those "business in the front, party in the back" shirts, and I LOVE IT. Beautiful, give me 10 more!
GAP
Cropped Cardigan
This cropped red cardigan is sure to complete my "I'm turning into a sexy bibliophile" look and I'm not mad at it. I can see myself wearing this while curled up with a good book in my office, or while I'm out to grab lunch with a friend.
GAP
Sheer Wool Sweater
You and I can't go wrong with a wool sweater, especially if it's a little sheer. I'm in my spicy era, so I think a little see-through moment can't hurt anyone — especially when paired with some dark indigo jeans on a chilly night out.
