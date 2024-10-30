5 Winter Coat Trends For 2024 Everyone Should Try This Year
‘Tis the season for cold temperatures, so if you’ve gotta bundle up, you might as well do it in style. Of course, you shouldn’t have to sacrifice warmth for the look – which is exactly where these trusty wintercoats come in! The winter coat trends on schedule for 2024 truly have range – they vary widely in length, material, and texture, but all look so chic no matter what layers you throw on. These are the winter coat trends you need to know to guide your next cold-weather shopping spree. Betweenbarn jackets and shaggy faux furs, you’re sure to find a style that speaks to you.
Trench + Longline Coats
Reformation
Reformation Matteo Trench
Trench coats definitely give you the most coverage, which is perfect for those extra-cold days. More than anything, they supply major main character energy to any look you plan to wear this season. The longline cut brings the drama!
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Classic Long Trench Coat
This green trench hosts all the classic details: a double-breasted collar, side pockets, and a tie waist. It's timeless as can be, so you can wear it year after year in endless ways.
J.Crew
J.Crew Wrap Trench Coat
If you dare to make a statement, this bold red trench coat is the piece for you. The thick wool-blend fabric will also keep you super snug.
Barn Coats
Free People
We The Free Denim Barn Coat
Also called barn jackets or chore coats, barn coats bring a sense of utility to your outfits. They're definitely very trendy at the moment, but I think they're worth wearing past this season alone since you can easily layer up or down depending on the weather.
Reformation
Reformation Harrison Utility Jacket
Snag a barn coat in a neutral colorway like this, and you've got yourself an absolute wardrobe staple that wears well with any of the colors in your closet. I'd layer this piece up with a sweater, wide leg jeans, and cowboy boots for a chic tomboy-ish look.
Nordstrom
1.STATE Oversize Cotton Twill Barn Jacket
This barn coat is intentionally oversized, so it'll be perfect for topping off the multiple layers you've gotta rock for those colder-than-cold days. The sleek buttons and contrasting collar spice this clean-cut style up the perfect amount.
Exaggerated Puffers
Urban Outfitters
The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
When it comes to puffer coats, try taking them a step further by finding styles like this that really emphasize the puffiness. The stitching adds eye-catching textures and patterns that'll supply your outfits with extra oomph. This puffer in particular expertly insulates your body heat with 700 down fill – even snow days are no match for its comfort.
Gap
Gap Oversized Denim Puffer Jacket
I've never seen a denim puffer coat before, but now that I've stumbled upon this style from Gap, I need one ASAP. The boxy fit is ideal for piling more layers on, but the silhouette won't entirely drown your figure out.
Free People
Free People Solid Cotton Candy Puffer
This "puffy to the max" coat makes a statement with dramatic balloon sleeves and a stand collar that's perfect for cozying up to when the wind chill is just too much.
Leather Bomber Jackets
Target
Wild Fable Faux Leather Oversized Bomber Jacket
Bomber jackets made in a leather (or in this case, faux leather) fabrication feel much more polished and mature than the polyester ones of days past. They toe the line between dressed-up and casual, which is perfect for when you don't want to think too hard about your winter 'fits.
Free People
We The Free Buckle Up Vegan Leather Jacket
This pick is perfectly oversized to accomodate more warming garments like sweaters, long sleeve tees, and flannels. Layer up!
Anthropologie
Pilcro Oversized Washed Faux-Leather Jacket
This is an undeniable statement coat you can wear on repeat with dresses, skirts, jeans, trousers, and more!
Shaggy + Sherpa Jackets
Mango
Mango Jacket with Shearling-Effect Lining
For a fun play on texture, sherpa-lined and shaggy coats are the way to go. This one is also weighted heavy enough that you won't need many extra layers to keep warm while you're out and about!
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman Faux Shearling Short Jacket
You'll fall in love with just how soft this coat is. It pairs well with more formal party 'fits as well as casual errand get-ups.
Gap
Gap Recycled Faux Fur Coat
No matter what you're wearing underneath, this longline faux fur coat will turn heads. I think it'd look simply iconic with some leather pants and chunky black boots!
