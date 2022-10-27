Yes, You Can DIY Your Own Ghostbuster Group Halloween Costume
With the recent remakes of the original Ghostbusters movies, grab your besties and spend a night in DIYing your group Halloween costume. It's easy, comfortable, and instantly recognizable, which is the trifecta of Halloween costume criteria! You’ll never believe it but the secret behind this costume is Tupperware containers.
Step one is to find a killer tan jumpsuit, like these from Amazon for $22+ to nail the base of the costumes.
Get some iron-on reflective tape and iron it onto the chest and arm of the jumpsuit.
Making these backpacks was the most rewarding part of the costume. Start by cutting apart an old backpack so just the back panel and shoulder straps remain. Hot glue three different sized Tupperware containers and one lid onto the back panel of the backpack. Roll craft paper into a cylinder tube and glue onto the left edge of the backpack and finish it off by hot gluing on a large lego block — because why not! Once everything is in place, give the backpack a good coat of black spray paint and watch your weird backpack turn into the start of a Ghostbuster pack.
Get some electrical wire cables to hook up to the backpack and find a voltage warning to print out and attach to the backpack.
Let’s talk about this gun — surprise, it’s actually just a spray painted water-gun from Target! We purchased clear tubing and covered it with black electrical tape. We then used the tape to attach one end of the tube to the water gun and the other end to the tube on the backpack.
Team assembled! We ain’t afraid of no ghosts.
When there’s something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call? — Ghostbusters! (Or Alisa, Paige, Marisa, Lexy and Brenda)
