Ditch The Heels For These Comfortable Halloween Costumes
We can't tell whether it's because we've been wearing loungewear for the last year and a half or we swore off heels in favor of chunky fall footwear, but we're going with some comfortable Halloween costumes this year. However, that doesn't mean we can't still look cute. From leggings to literal pajamas, these are some of the easiest and comfiest costumes for October 31st. Check 'em out!
Star Wars Rey Costume
Rey might be saving the Galaxy, but girl knows how to stay comfortable. With a tee, slacks, and fabric you may or may not be able to use as a blanket later, you'll stay stylish and relaxed.
Alien
This costume is like the perfect intersection between Willy Wonka and a highlighter. A unitard is basically like pj's right?
Golden Gate Bridge
Tee shirt dress? A must. Heels? Optional.
Ghost and Mummy Costume
While these costumes call for pants and a skirt, you could totally swap for sweats and a maxi dress for top-tier comfort.
Minions
Just when we thought we couldn't love overalls any more... They're also a great option for your next fall date!
The Incredibles
We love leggings too much to pass this DIY costume up. Get the whole family in on this one!
Fab Five Comfortable Halloween Costume
A Halloween costume with sweatpants? An automatic yes.
Vampire
Considering the main part of this comfy costume is a cape, you can wear whatever you think is most comfortable underneath.
Hermione Granger
A cardigan is one of our fall wardrobe staples, and you can swap out the white button down for a tee. Or you can pick from the dozens of other costumes Hermione wears throughout the films!
Bananas In Pajamas
You get to wear literal pajamas for this costume. What's comfier than that?!
Tinkerbell
Meet the Halloween alternative to the LBD: the LGD (little green dress). This is a great costume if your hometown won't be cold by October 31st.
Daenerys Targaryen
Which blue dress you pick for Daenerys can also pull double duty as Padme's nightgown from Revenge Of The Sith. We love a good deal.
Catwoman
A black tee and jeans is already one of our go-to looks, so this costume automatically gets a few extra points.
Hallie and Annie from The Parent Trap
Grab a sweatsuit and some quilted fabric for the vests and you've got yourself a nostalgia-approved costume.
Sushi
This costume makes us wonder why we never included pillows in our get-up before.
Follow us on Pinterest and subscribe to our email newsletter for more comfortable Halloween costume ideas!
- 37 of the Best '80s Costume Ideas You Haven't Seen Before - Brit + Co ›
- 37 Last-Minute DIY Halloween Costume Ideas for Kids - Brit + Co ›
- DIY Scarecrow Costume With Your Own Clothes - Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
- 52 Teen Halloween Costume Ideas You'll Love - Brit + Co - Brit + Co ›
Brit + Co Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks of North Carolina (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta!