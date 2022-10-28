Last-Minute Pop Culture Halloween Costumes For 2022, From Barbie To Euphoria
As soon as school is back in session, we're focused on one thing: Halloween costumes. Your costume is a reflection of your personality, what you love, and even your sense of humor. You can dress up with your S.O. for the best couple's costume ever or team up with your best friends for a group costume that everyone will love. Our personal favorite costumes, however, are pop culture-themed.
We like to think of entertainment and pop culture as a kind of timestamp, and whether you're dressing up as your favorite fictional character from 2022 or you're looking forward to a movie premiering next year (Margot Robbie's Barbie anyone?), these costumes are so recognizable that they'll stand the test of time for years to come. Plus, every time you look at the pictures, you'll remember where you were when a new album dropped, or how much fun you had hosting a party for that season finale. Let's get into it!
Margot Robbie's Barbie Halloween Costume
Barbie is going to be the It girl of next summer so get a head start on the Malibu vibes with a hot pink Halloween costume. In this homage to one of the many brilliant costumes in Greta Gerwig's forthcoming Barbie film staring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, we couldn't resist recreating Barbie's neon, '80s-inspired beach rollerblading outfit. An acid wash body suit overtop biker shorts is a classic Barbie look, and paired with a visor and skates, you can't go wrong.
For your hair and makeup, a half-up ponytail with some face-framing pieces is a classic Barbie look, and you can keep your makeup as simple or as colorful as you want. Regardless of which look you choose, we definitely recommend adding some pink lipstick, pink blush, and a few coats of mascara.
This is a great option for anyone who has outdoor Halloween plans, but if you prefer to keep your feet on the ground, you can swap the skates for some chunky pink sneakers instead!
Bridgerton Halloween Costume
This costume is super easy to put together once you have a regency dress. Keep to the family color palettes (purple for the Sharmas, yellows and oranges for the Featheringtons, and blues and greens for the Bridgertons) or wear a dress in your favorite color to put a personal spin on things. Gloves and a tiara are the final details and you're all set.
Keep your makeup simple to capture that regency look, or add a smokey eye if you're feeling sassy. Don't forget to slick your hair back into a bun or braided updo for maximum Bridgerton-era vibes. This sophisticated costume is perfect for the romantics out there, and you can even reuse the dress for a princess costume if you have multiple parties on the agenda — anyone else catching the Mia Thermopolis costume vibes from The Princess Diaries?
Perfect for Halloween parties and balls alike, this pop culture Halloween costume idea will be versatile and malleable for many years to come!
Euphoria's Cassie Howard Halloween Costume
It didn't take long for Cassie Howard (and Sydney Sweeney) to become a fan favorite on this year's season of Euphoria, and this Halloween costume is a simple and recognizable pick from her closet that vividly transports us to one of her classic school hallway scenes with on-again off-again bestie, Maddy Perez (aka Alexa Demie).
Blue became a classic Cassie color and this two piece set captures all of the Y2K-meets-modern vibes that Sweeney brings to the small screen.
You can try one of our Euphoria makeup tutorials or go with this double cat eye and lip gloss combo to achieve a Cassie Halloween costume. White liner and glitter take the classic black liner flick up a notch, and a warm, red lip color and cheekbone bronzer round out the makeup look. Finish off the costume by curling your hair and adding a ponytail or a pair of barrettes. Cassie is definitely a girly girl so go crazy with the accessories!
Olivia Rodrigo Sour Album Cover Halloween Costume
Add some teen angst to your October with a pop culture Halloween costume inspired by Olivia Rodrigo's Sour. There's a good chance you already have a plaid skirt and tank in your closet, which makes this an easy outfit to recreate.
Pair the outfit with Doc Martens, Vans, or your favorite strappy sandals for a callback to our favorite '90s grunge motif.
The most fun part of this look is definitely the makeup — add a bunch of stickers all over your face for that artsy, edgy aesthetic. You can keep the rest of your makeup simple with a cat eye and mauve pink lip. Add all your favorite necklaces and rings on top of each other, and keep your hair natural.
Ferrari Formula One F1 Driver Halloween Costume
This is definitely the most comfortable Halloween costume on the list. A red jumpsuit and helmet are all you need to live your Formula One racecar driver dreams. The best part is that once November 1 comes, the jumpsuit is cute enough to wear on its own!
We were majorly inspired by F1's current star duo — Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. They are famously outfitted in red Ferrari jumpsuits during their Formula One races. Wear this Halloween costume with checkered sneakers in an homage to race flags, or wear a fall shoe trend like cowboy boots if you're feeling adventurous. Bonus points if you can find a racing helmet.
A red lip complements the suit perfectly, and adds a sassy edge to an otherwise casual look. You can also take a comfy jumpsuit to the next level by adding custom, DIY patches for a more authentic look true to the Ferrari jumpsuits.
Photography and Art Direction by Isabella Behravan
Wardrobe and Styling by Haley Roemen and Christina Loughborough
Hair and Makeup by Ghazal Hashemi
Modeling by Camille Montgomery, Tara Stout, and Andrea Campos
Production by Alison Ives
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!