6 Iconic Winter Shoe Trends Everyone’s Wearing In 2024
I love me some shoes – my closet can attest to it. And though my trusty (and timeless!) New Balance 530s and Adidas sneaks see plenty of daily wear, I'm really looking forward to a whole new season to introduce some new shoe trends to refresh my personal style!
This winter's shoe trends fill in the gaps that the shoes of summer and fall failed to in terms of function. Several of the shoe trends on this list – other than being cute AF – prioritize warmth and provide dry respite from the season's snows.
Of course, it wouldn't be winter without some good boots. In addition to playful slouchy styles, moto boots are definitely on this season's roster. I'm also thrilled about some newer riffs on ballet flats, loafers, and slippers that gained tons of traction over the past year. If you're looking to step up your shoe game for the final bits of 2024, look no further than these shoe trends that'll fit right in with your winter wardrobe!
- The most stylish slouchy boots:Banana Republic Factory Vegan Tall Slouch Boots
- A marvelous pair of moto boots:Ash Trinidad Boots
- Straight to the point(ed flats):Linea Paolo Noella Flats
- Pretty platformed moccasins:SeaVees Hayward Platforms
- Beautiful burgundy loafers: Steve Madden Madison Burgundy Box Leather Loafers
- Have some fun with fur: UGG New Heights Genuine Shearling Cuffable Boots
Scroll on for the hottest winter shoe trends for 2024!
1. Slouchy Boots
Take a page from Charli XCX's style book with some slouchy boots this winter. This shoe trend has roots that go back to the '80s, but you can absolutely rock them with some modern flair.
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory Vegan Tall Slouch Boots
A sleek black pair of boots like these are easily wearable with everything from maxi skirts and dresses, to jeans and jorts. I like that the slouch here is a bit more understated, though you can definitely find styles that are way more exaggerated. Jennifer Lopez recently rocked a statement trench coat with her slouchy boots, and the look's living in my head rent-free.
Free People
Free People Extra Slouch Boots
Remember what I said about exaggerated? This is what I was talkin' about. These suede boots from Free People embrace folds on folds, bringing an interesting bit of texture to this boho-leaning look. The pointed toe and stitch work throughout also give this pair some nice Western flair.
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Smith Red Leather Boots
Another fun iteration of slouchy boots you can wear this winter is the foldover boot. Though smoother, you still get quite the unique silhouette! These red boots were simply made to be seen.
2. Tall Moto Boots
Moto boots are the winter shoe trend to snag if you like your outfits to have a some edge. What sets them apart from a regular ol' boot is typically the hardware visible on the sides and a chunky heel that can withstand wear.
Nordstrom
Maguire Lucca Boots
These are extremely reminiscent of the famous Frye Campus boots, especially in color. The harness gives them a good biker edge, though you can also choose to remove it based on your mood. Since most moto boots hit right under the knee, they work just as well with mini dresses as they do wide-leg jeans.
Anthropologie
Ash Trinidad Boots
Black pairs with everything, plus the darker color adds a good amount of mystery to any moto-inspired winter look. I'd rock these with some vintage jeans and a warm, chunky sweater. Bonus points for a vampy makeup look.
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Ruskin Chestnut Suede Boots
Suede is undoubtedly one of the main stars in this winter's shoe trends, no matter what kind of shoe it's featured on. The more you wear these, the more character the suede takes on. It's a win-win.
3. Pointy Flats
Let's get straight to the point: pointed toes are in. They're perfectly fierce and feisty – I think they're the ultimate style for happy hours or nights out with the gals. You can shop all kinds of shoes with pointed toes, like boots, booties, and kitten heels, but pointy ballet flats are truly where it's at if your main consideration is comfort.
Nordstrom
Linea Paolo Noella Flats
The lace-up bow styling and dotted trim on these flats give 'em the cutest coquette vibe.
Free People
Jeffrey Campbell Lilly Buckle Slingback Flats
For an edgier take, these slingback flats boast some real eye-catching buckles. Pair them with some baggy jeans, a basic tee, and a chore jacket to totally nail all of this year's fashion trends.
Nordstrom
Jeffrey Campbell Pistil Pointed Toe Flats
These flats are iconic not only in shape, but in color, too. Brighten up the drab winter season with this playful burst of yellow! I promise you won't regret it.
4. Platform Mocaasins
You have the Clarks Wallabees to thank for the resurgence of moccasins this season. I personally adore them for their standout silhouette, and it's only a bonus that they're uber-comfortable for the cold temps! Moccasins come in many different styles across the brands we love, listed below.
Free People
Clarks Wallabee Boots
These booties are perfect for laid-back winter outings. Pop on a pair of jeans and your go-to cold weather layers, and you're ready to conquer anything – in style.
SeaVees
SeaVees Hayward Platforms
The contrast between these shoes' upper and lower halves is so cute to me. They were purposefully designed to be part-sneaker, part-loafer, so you can easily dress them up or down based on the day.
UGG
UGG Women's Disquette Alpine Slippers
Though more of a slipper, these UGGs still retain a ton of classic moccasin details. The laces and stitching are a dead giveaway, plus you get to enjoy the comfort of a slipper (thanks to the lining) without them wearing out super quick (just look at that thick outsole)!
5. Burgundy Loafers
Burgundy (AKA dark cherry red) proved to be one of 2024's hottest colors across all sectors of fashion. Thus, it's no surprise that it's been creeping its way towards footwear! Burgundy is quite the sophisticated color, finding its match with an equally sophisticated shoe style: loafers.
DSW
Mia Amore Hali Penny Loafers
Though more polished, you can still wear loafers casually with jeans and graphic tees. I think they look best when you have a basic sock on, too.
Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens Adrian Snaffle Pebble Grain Leather Kiltie Loafers
The burgundy color trend also gives you the perfect opportunity to work in a pop of color to your wardrobe without going too bold, if you're not really ready to invest in brights (or if they're just simply not your thing).
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Madison Burgundy Box Leather Loafers
You can literally put some prep in your step with these classic leather loafers.
6. Fur-Lined
Peeps of fur (or preferably, faux fur) are this winter's final prominent shoe trend, mostly thanks to the UGG brand's signature faux sheepskin lining. These styles are undeniably cozy and functional for providing all the warmth your feet need this season.
UGG
UGG Classic Chillapeak Boots
Boosted with furry texture and height from the platform soles, these UGGs are perfect for wearing aprés ski or just on those bone-chilling cold days in the city.
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger Lined Lace-Up Snow Boots
These lined boots were specifically made to stand up to snow, but still look so stylish. I love the crossing laces and suede paneling on the sides that make them feel more a tad more upscale!
Nordstrom
UGG New Heights Genuine Shearling Cuffable Boots
You can wear these rolled up or cuffed down to show off more of the soft shearling lining. I love that these UGGs push past the brand's typical look with a funky curved footbed and chunky sole.
