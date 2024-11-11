These 31 Holiday Gift Sets Are So Good, You'll Want One For Yourself
Gifting is hard. Unless you're able to work some serious mental magic and track down the most perfect and most personalized gift for everyone on your list, searching for the right thing(s) to give is a full time job! That's where gift sets come in. Gift sets are often packaged up to perfection (taking some precious wrapping time out of the equation), plus they come in every different category you could ever think of!
Below, we've listed our favorite gift sets – that we're totally eyeing for ourselves 👀 – by Beauty, Foodie, Home, and Fashion categories. You're sure to find some gift sets that will make them go crazy!
Scroll on for our favorite holiday gift sets of 2024!
Beauty Gift Sets
Amazon
Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Summer Jet Set
With nearly 100 5-star ratings on Amazon, this gift set from Sol De Janeiro brings forth luscious scents of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla via a travel-size trio of shower gel, skin cream, and perfume mist.
Target
Camille Rose Scalp Goals Hair Treatment Gift Set
Scalps need TLC too! Your little sister will love this pretty pink gift set that features Camille Rose's Rosemary Oil droplets and a much-needed massager. All she needs to do is section her hair and spend time applying the drops to her hair before massaging them in!
Amazon
Foxybae Rose Gold Round Brush Set
The girls love a blowout – for the gal who always has her locks in check, this round brush gift set will give her routine a rose gold reset. Right now, you can shop this trio for 50% off.
Amazon
LOOPS Hydrogel Face Masks 5-Pack
The face masks in this pack are tailored to virtually any skin type, taking the guesswork out of skincare gifting. Most importantly, the formula is hydrating, which we all know is much needed during wintertime.
Burt's Bees Tips & Toes Gift Set
Dry skin? Nobody has time for that! This Burt's Bees gift set comes prepped with purse-sized hydrating lip, hand, and body products.
Amazon
Laniege Midnight Minis: Lip Sleeping Masks
These lip masks seal up cracked, flaky lips overnight. This is one gift set that'd made of pure magic, soothing throughout the dry season.
Target
R.e.m. Beauty x Wickd Galinda Makeup Set
Can't get enough of Wicked? Achieve Galinda's look with this cute makeup set. It comes with a smudge-proof kohl liner, long-lasting liquid eyeshadow, a hydrating blush & lip stick, and a creamy metallic lipstick. It's the only things you'll need to complete your holiday look!
Henry Rose
Henry Rose Mini Body Spray Trio Set
This gift set sells for $90 ($120 value) and includes three 50ML dreamy scents. Each one is hypoallergenic and cruelty-free, but most notably, they all smell like sheer luxury.
Amazon
Charlotte Tilbury Plillow Talk Beautifying Lip Kit
This gift set has everything required for the perfect juicy pout – coordinating lipstick, lip liner, gloss, and balm.
Amazon
Olaplex In Good Repair Hair Kit
Give the gift of Olaplex's nurturing products with this repair hair kit. It features the No. 3 Hair Perfector, No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, and No. 7 Bonding Oil which work overtime to nourish tresses.
Amazon
Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross Curl Cocktail Kit
Treat someone's curls to their own personal cocktail with this kit! it features mini versions of the brand's leave-in conditioner, styling cream, and curl gel which will aid in the perfect wash and go set. Or, it can simply be used to refresh 3-day-old twist outs!
Amazon
Conair Infinitipro Multi-Styler
If your friend has been interested in a blowout kit without spending a ton of money for one, surprise her with Conair's Multi-Styler. It comes with four attachments that have different functions. You'll get a curling wand, round brush, paddle brush, and a drying nozzle! It also comes with a storage bag to store all the pieces in one organized place.
Amazon
Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Spray Juicy 3-Pack
Everyone is sure to love these aesthetically-pleasing hand sprays. From post-grocery store runs to gym trips, they provide not only sanitization, but gorgeous smells, too. Gift your recipient all three, or split up the pack to grace several stockings.
Poppi
Poppi x InnBeauty Project Sips & Lips Duo
The two lip gloss flavors inspired by Poppi in this gift set channel that of the holiday season. First, Raspberry Rose Glaze gives off a perfect pink tint, then Cranberry Fizz Glaze comes in with a deeper red hue.
Amazon
Rinna Beauty Icon Lip Kit in Kiki
This lip kit has everything you need to create the juiciest and perfectly balanced lip look like Lisa Rinna. What's more is the formulas are all super hydrating and anti-aging!
Foodie Gift Sets
Isle of Harris
Isle of Harris The Harris Serve+ Gift Set
The gin-loving gals and gentlemen will adore this highly-tailored drink set for its botanical influences. The gin gets its character from local sugar kelp seaweed, a story told further by the details in the sleek box.
Peet's Coffee
Peet's Coffee Ultimate Holiday Treats Gift Set
How could you possibly go wrong with coffee and chocolate?! This gift set blesses the gift receiver with a 1lb bag of Peet's Coffee Holiday Blend alongside two seasonal chocolate bars and a box of chocolate cherries. Yummmm.
Nordstrom
Palais des Thés Holiday Favorites Assorted Tea Gift Set
This gift set was made for any tea lover. There's a really nice assortment of tea varieties that they can sip year-round.
Amazon
The Omsom Saucy Noodle Sampler
We gobble Omsom noodles down on a weekly basis, and so far, there are no regrets. This noodle-fied gift set is complete with ten boxes of some of the brand's most-loved flavors – which come deliciously together in only 5 minutes, the ultimate cure for holiday cooking burnout.
Amazon
Clevr Blends Golden SuperLatte
Functional caffeine is one of 2024's food trends, so for the sippers that keep their finger on the foodie pulse, this SuperLatte kit is sure to please!
Brightland
Brightland The Luminous Capsule
Brightland's pure extra virgin olive oils are prime for cooking or drizzling on meals. Even then, the bottle is just fun to look at! This foodie-forward capsule gift set is packed with their Awake olive oil, Champagne vinegar, and California honey.
Home Gift Sets
Material Kitchen
Death & Co x Material The Stirred Set
This design-forward vessel in intended for batched cocktails (or mocktails), so any happy hour host will love it. Gift this piece alongside a list of our best winter-warming drinks.
Target
GreenPan Rio Nonstick Aluminum Cookware Set
If your friend is moving into her new apartment next month, she'll love this cookware set! It features 16 gorgeous blush pots and pans, plus four wooden utensils come with it! They heat really quick which means she won't have to spend a ton of time in the kitchen if she doesn't want to.
Amazon
The Bamboo Abode 10 Piece Cheese and Charcuterie Board Set
This charcuterie gift set is perfect for gifting to the host or hostess in your life. It comes with high-quality utensils and bowls to help them serve. The best part is it also comes with complementary recipes for them to try out! This really is the whole package.
Grove
Grove Co. Holiday Hosting Set
Adults know that a clean house is invaluable, so gifting cleaning products (especially cute ones like these) will definitely spread some cheer amongst the grown-ups. This gift set is fit with 2 soap dispensers, a hand soap refill, a dish soap refill, a candle, and a scrubber sponge.
Character
Character The Essential Tool Set
Okay, hear us out – though not many people would view a literal toolbox as a great gift, this could make a really epic option for the fresh-outta-college or new-homeowner individuals. Plus, you can't deny that this color is cuuute. You can get it for $295 (a $355 value) to help them get their sh*t together.
Amazon
Mosaic Liquid Hand Soap Gift Set
We're not sure about you, but sometimes we just simply do not feel like splurging on home essentials. In the vein of generosity, please gift the adults in your life only practical things – like hand soaps (ahem, this gift set). laundry pods, or dish-washing goods! We promise it will be valuable to them, especially in these times.
Target
Threshold Diffuser Candle Set
Everyone could use a little more relaxation in their lives so gift someone this diffuser candle set. It comes with a soothing candle, room spray, and diffuser that'll make any room smell good!
Fashion Gift Sets
Amazon
17 Mile Store Gold Hoop Earrings
$20 for an entire nine pairs of earrings (and cute earrings at that) is just unheard of. Grab this gift set for the gold hoop-wearer!
Natural Life
Natural Life Happy Box Gift Set
This gift set is packed to the brim with trinkets and decor that will being a sure smile to anyone who gets it.
Amazon
YZKKE Vintage Wool Crew Socks
This set of colorful socks will stylishly accompany them wherever they go!
