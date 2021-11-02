3 Ways To Bond With Your Daughter This Holiday Season
Girl moms know that raising a daughter is pretty magical. You're her first bestie, her first teacher, the woman she'll model and look up to for a lifetime. Momming a confident, strong, and empowered girl is hard work but the journey is the BEST, which is why we have to savor every moment (right?).
We've partnered with Athleta Girl to dream up cozy ways to celebrate, slow down, and connect with your daughter this holiday season. Their cute and comfy outfits are perfect for chill or active afternoons with your kiddo, plus they have matching mom-girl sets (hello, adorable!).
From baking holiday treats to finding your zen with an online yoga sesh to pampering over a holiday movie, these creative ideas for mom-kid us-time will help you break free from the holiday stress and focus on more meaningful holiday moments this season.
HAVE A YOGA SESH AT HOME
We've all become a bit of a homebody these days, which has been kind of awesome. More time with family at home has been the silver lining with fewer commutes, carpools, practices, all the things that keep us busy as a mom.
With the holiday season upon us, hold on to that slowness and enjoy a moment of zen with your girl. Online yoga classes are an easy and fun way to bond with your daughter, inspire regular wellness, and be together when the weather outside is a bit frightful.
Break out the mats and Athleta's sustainably made + super cute sets for an afternoon of comfort and joy. Cosmic Kids Yoga, BTW, is one of our fave online yoga classes for a pre-bedtime chill. Go for matching yoga gear to make it even more playful, like High Rise Chit Chat Tight (we love these for school, sports, or just play) and mom's Elation Printed 7/8 Tight, which comes with a mom essential: a back drop-in pocket! Both are made with Athleta's buttery soft and breathable Powervita fabric that offers support like a gentle hug.
The So Snug Sherpa Jacket and mom's lightweight Pranayama Wrap make for the perfect aprés-yoga layer. Both are made with Tencel Modal sustainable fibers and are easy to care for, just throw in the wash and dry without worry! Plus, both make great gifts for the women and girls in your life. Namaste!
BAKE HOLIDAY COOKIES
What's a holiday moment without a little holiday baking thrown into the mix? Brit + Co's 'Grammable Cookie Guide offers some serious inspo for families who love to bake. Get creative in the kitchen with your mini in colorful and cozy outfits from Athleta too. These pretty-in-pink pieces will take us from the kitchen to the cookie party!
Now for the fun part! Here's our peanut butter sugar cookie recipe - it's SO good and fun to decorate with kids! Create a sweet-filled decorating station complete with frosting, sprinkles, candied stars, whatever your kid desires. A festive batch in creative shapes make great homemade gifts too!
Yum! BTW, Athleta's sustainably made Headlands Hybrid Trek Jogger is going on our gift list, perfect for everything from winter hikes to everyday errands. And how sweet is this Give it a Twist Top in Orchid Pink? It is ulta-soft and looks great paired with the High Rise Powervita Chit Chat Tight in a cheerful Dragonfruit Pink. Both make great gifts for active girls.
HAVE A MANI PEDI MOVIE NIGHT
Getting cozy for a Friday night at home is our idea of winter fun. Take your holiday movie marathon a step further with a pre-show mani-pedi. Let your little one pick out her favorite colors and paint each other's nails, if you dare!
This bonding pamper moment will give you a chance to catch up on your days before you dim the lights and tune in. Don't forget the popcorn and toppings!
Make a day or night of your holiday movie spa day in comfy outfits you can wear all season long from Athleta. The In Your Zone Crop Hoodie is super soft and perfect for a gal's night in. Mom's Tugga Sherpa Jacket is cozy indoors and out and easy to wash to boot (#momgoals). They make cozy gifts to enjoy all winter long and beyond.
How will you be sharing the holidays with your girl? Share with us @BritandCo!
Written and produced by Theresa Gonzalez
Photography by Nicole Hill-Gerulat
Styling by Tiff Davis
Hair and Makeup by Stephanie Cardenas
Models: Allison White and daughter Ruby
B+C Studios in partnership with Athleta Girl
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.