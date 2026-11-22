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From gadgets to grooming — gifts for the man who seems to have everything.

50 Gifts For Guys Who Are Impossible to Shop For

Taylor Stitch, Crate and Barrel, Away, Amazon

By Theresa GonzalezNov 22, 2026

Theresa Gonzalez

Theresa Gonzalez is a writer based in Sonoma, CA and the author of Sunday Sews. She covers all things travel, design and food.

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Finding the perfect gift for the guy you're closest to can be the hardest shopping of the season, mostly because he never seems to need anything. Maybe you call him your dad, husband, fiancé, boyfriend, partner, or a pet name only the two of you use. Either way, you want a gift that shows him how much he means to you. We've done the legwork. Our list starts with gadgets he'll actually use, like a sleek portable projector; upgrades for the home bar and the morning coffee; and recovery and relaxation picks, like a TheraGun or an inflatable hot tub for the backyard. Further down you'll find cozy layers, great shoes, grooming staples, travel gear and a few one-of-a-kind keepsakes. Each of these ideas is an easy way to say "this made me think of you."

Our 50 favorite gifts for men for 2026 (scroll for more details!):

Tech & Gadgets

Kitchen & Bar

Wellness & Outdoors

Clothing & Outerwear

Shoes & Slippers

Accessories & Jewelry

Grooming & Fragrance

Travel & Bags

Home, Office & Games

Books, Subscriptions & Treats

Tech & Gadgets

Amazon

Compact enough to toss in a bag yet bright enough for cozy movie nights, this lightweight projector tilts up to 150° and features auto-focus and keystone correction so you can set up a big screen anywhere in seconds.

Amazon

Packed with detailed health metrics, sleep and recovery insights, workout tracking, and fast charging, this sleek smartwatch keeps him connected and on top of his daily routine.

Nordstrom

Compact enough to pack for weekend trips yet bold enough to anchor a backyard hang or patio dinner, this portable speaker brings unmistakable Marshall style and punchy sound wherever he goes. It's an easy everyday upgrade for guys who want a tough, grab-and-go speaker for music, podcasts, or game days without cluttering a shelf.

Amazon

A thoughtful, no-fuss gift that keeps favorite memories rotating on his desk or nightstand, this 10-inch touchscreen frame connects over Wi-Fi so family and friends can send photos straight from their phones. With cloud storage, no monthly subscription required, and a gift-preload option, it's an easy way to share snapshots from trips, milestones, and everyday life without needing a tech-heavy setup.

Amazon

If your man is into photography and all things nostalgia, consider surprising him with a retro Polaroid camera set. We bet you'll be his favorite muse.

Kitchen & Bar

Brightland

Make Friday-night takeout or homemade dough feel a little more special with a trio built for cozy pizza nights in. It pairs herby, chili-spiked Pizza Oil for drizzling over slices with smooth ALIVE olive oil for dipping warm bread and jammy blackberry RAPTURE balsamic for tossing a crisp side salad—all in gift-ready packaging that doesn't need wrapping.

Amazon

This sturdy coffee maker will be a total hit for the caffeine-loving guy in your life. The layered stainless steel filter allows for a rich, creamy flavor in every sip, plus the decanter is holds a whole 34 ounces of brewed coffee to help him wake up!

Williams Sonoma

For the early risers and coffee-obsessed, a programmable coffee maker means he can wake up to the smell of coffee every day (and no longer has to use wasteful pods for an instant brew).

Beast

A compact, sleek countertop upgrade that packs a 600-watt motor into a space-saving footprint, this single-serve blender handles smoothies, chopping, grinding, and whipping with ease. It comes with multiple blending vessels plus leak-proof lids and a straw-cap system so he can take his morning shake straight out the door without dirtying extra cups.

Crate & Barrel

Built for grill masters and weekend hosts alike, this set pairs sharp stainless steel blades with striking zebra wood handles and a waxed canvas roll for easy storage and transport. It comes stocked with 11-inch slicing, 10-inch butcher, 8-inch chef's, and 6-inch boning knives—plus a 6-inch carving fork and microfiber-lined sheaths—so he's ready to prep and carve everything from brisket to veggies.

Stanley

The Stanley Nesting Adventure Shot Glass Set packs four 2-oz stainless steel cups inside a compact Hammertone Green carrying case. It's a fun, rugged pick for camping trips, tailgates, or cabin weekends when you don't want real glass breaking in a bag.

CB2

Bring a little bar-cart polish to evening cocktails and weekend pours with this six-piece set of smoked stacking double old-fashioned glasses from CB2. Their tinted silhouette and space-saving stackable shape make them an easy upgrade for guys who love hosting, mixing drinks at home, or keeping cabinets tidy.

Wellness & Outdoors

Amazon

This go-to percussive massage gun is built to loosen tight muscles before a workout and ease soreness afterward, making it the perfect gift for the sporty guy.

Amazon

This is on the splurge-y side, but it's so well made and worth every penny. An actual hot tub can cost as much as $10K with installation. This lovely 2-4 or 4-6 seater makes it easy to create a spa-like escape on your deck or in backyard. It heats up to 104°F, features a soothing bubble massage, and includes Freeze Shield technology so you can stargaze in warm water in cooler temps. It takes just about 30 minutes to set up.

Yeti

A rugged, road-trip-ready classic built to keep drinks icy cold and food fresh from tailgates and beach days to weekend camping trips. Its tough, rotomolded construction and thick insulation are made to handle rough loading, bumps in the back of the car, and long days outdoors without taking up space like a massive chest.

Owala

A leak-proof insulated bottle that keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours, this everyday staple lets him sip through the built-in straw or tilt back for a bigger swig. It's an easy upgrade for desk setups, gym bags, and road trips without worrying about spills in a backpack.

Clothing & Outerwear

Gap

An easy, laid-back layer that makes getting dressed feel easy, this soft 100% cotton quarter-zip brings classic polish without feeling stiff or fussy. It's designed with a relaxed fit, a slightly cropped length that hits above the hip, and a mockneck with a quarter-zip front so he can wear it zipped up for extra warmth or partially open over a tee.

Kuhl

Made for the guy whose plans bounce between morning hikes and casual patio drinks, these pants bridge the gap between rugged trail gear and everyday style. They pair a soft, cotton-like feel with anti-abrasion durability, quick-drying fabric, and UPF 50+ sun protection—so he stays comfortable whether he's out exploring or grabbing dinner afterward.

Amazon

A soft, stretch-friendly base layer that keeps him warm without feeling bulky, this crew neck top layers easily under winter sweaters, flannels, or jackets—or works on its own for chilly morning dog walks and errands. Made from a moisture-wicking polyester-spandex blend with four-way stretch, it moves comfortably all day and fits close to the body to lock in warmth (size up if he prefers a looser fit).

Ties

Whether it's a stocking stuffer or a smaller gift, a playful set of socks is both practical and personal.

Parks Project

A cozy, texture-rich layer that brings national-park spirit to crisp fall and winter days, this high-pile fleece feels soft and substantial enough for chilly mornings around town or weekend trips upstate. It's an easy throw-on piece for guys who love outdoor style without wanting heavy ski gear—great for layering under a shell or wearing solo over a tee.

Taylor Stitch

This jacket will hug his bod in the most stylish way, all while keeping him comfy throughout the season's cold weather.

Nordstrom

If your man loves a cozy night in just as much as you do, a soft robe to lounge around in will make the ultimate gift for him.

Pangaia

For the hoodie-obsessed, Pangaia's signature sustainable sweatshirts (and sweatsuits!) are best-in-class.

Patagonia

A cold-weather staple that looks polished enough for casual dinners yet cozy enough for crisp weekend walks, this full-zip fleece blends a sweater-knit exterior with a soft, warm interior. It layers easily over tees or flannels and fits right into his everyday rotation from fall errands to road trips.

Shoes & Slippers

Bombas

Cozy enough for lazy weekend mornings at home yet sharp enough for a quick coffee run, these moccasins pair rich suede with a plush shearling lining and layered cushioning. They start out a little snug and mold to his feet as the sheepskin lining compresses, making them a cozy, low-effort upgrade for his daily lounge rotation.

Nike

Whether he's logging easy miles, hitting a workout, or running weekend errands, this versatile sneaker keeps things comfortable from morning to night without overcomplicating his rotation. It has responsive cushioning and a roomier toe box that easily handles road runs, gym sessions, and all-day wear.

Adidas

The Adidas Aston Villa Handball Spezial Shoes bring retro terrace style to his sneaker rotation with soft suede and team details. They pair a low-cut look with a gum rubber outsole for everyday grip.

Tecovas

Give him a classic cowboy boot look. These highly rated boots come with a round toe, 12-inch shaft, and 1.5-inch stacked angled heel. Made with 3/4 Goodyear welt construction and a leather sole, it works just as well with jeans on a casual night out as it does dressed up

North Face

Warm ThermoBall Eco insulation, soft fleece linings, and a grippy rubber outsole make these slip-on mules an easy go-to from campfires and post-ski hangs to quick morning coffee runs. Water-resistant recycled ripstop uppers and collapsible heels mean he can kick them on and off without thinking twice—great for guys who want cozy comfort that actually handles stepping outside.

New Balance

Secure your status as the greatest of all time by copping him that stylish pair of sneakers he's been eyeing.

Accessories & Jewelry

Nordstrom

Built from washed buffalo leather with plenty of texture and topped with a sleek 2" x 1 1/4" roller buckle, this 1 1/2"-wide belt adds an easy, rugged finish to everyday outfits. Order his normal pant size—it's a dependable wardrobe staple for pairing with jeans or casual trousers when he wants something a little sharper than a basic strap.

Mejuri

Once you've reached long-term status with your guy, gift him a signature gold chain he can flex for years to come.

Manly Bands

This sleek wedding band stands up to tough, hands-on jobs with a carbon fiber construction, unlike traditional rings. The inner part is actually made from a Jack Daniel's whiskey barrel, making the perfect personalized touch for gifting the guy who loves a drink.

Travel & Bags

Away

For guys who pack "just in case" extras, this expandable hardshell suitcase fits most overhead bins on major US airlines and unzips for extra bonus room when he needs to check it. Smooth 360° wheels, a sturdy handle, and an interior compression system keep travel days easy whether he's doing a quick weekend flight or a longer trip.

Calpak

Keep his grooming gear neatly sorted at home, at the gym, or on weekend getaways with a collapsible hanging hook, multiple interior pockets, and a removable clear pouch that makes unpacking—or clearing TSA—effortless. It's a practical, no-fuss travel upgrade for guys who like everything in its place without digging through a crowded bag.

Herschel

This sleek daypack keeps work gear and daily errands neat without feeling bulky. It has a padded, fleece-lined laptop sleeve, front organizer pockets, and a luggage trolley sleeve.

Quince

A classic dopp kit upgrade made from Italian leather, this sleek bag keeps his daily grooming gear tidy with a roomy main compartment and a zippered bottom section equipped with eight elastic loops for smaller items like a toothbrush, lip balm, or tweezers. It brings an easy, elevated touch to bathroom counters, gym lockers, and weekend travel bags alike.

Grooming & Fragrance

Kiehl's

This four-piece travel kit that packs daily cleanse, shave, and moisture staples into 75ml bottles so he's covered at home or on weekend trips. It includes Facial Fuel Invigorating Face Wash, White Eagle Shaving Cream, Ultimate Razor Burn & Bump Relief, and Facial Fuel Invigorating Moisture Treatment—a solid value and easy routine for guys on the move, though the shave cream can leave a little residue in the sink if you don't rinse thoroughly.

Amazon

This gift set is filled with an ideal assortment of gifts for him. From body wash, shampoo, deodorant, and face wash, your man will have everything he needs to feel fresh – plus, having a good-smelling guy around is the real gift for you that keeps on giving.

Amazon

This cordless gold-edition trimmer helps him keep sharp lines and clean beard edges between barber visits. Its tool-free zero-gapped blade lets him dial in close cuts without extra gear, while the 8-hour battery life handles plenty of touch-ups before needing a recharge.

Amazon

This large vegan bar soap that buffs away sweat and rough spots with pumice and apricot seed powder, leaving skin feeling fresh after a workout or long day. Triple-milled for a long-lasting lather with a crisp sage-and-fir scent, it's an easy shower upgrade for guys with oily or combination skin—or a low-lift stocking stuffer.

Nordstrom

A crisp, crowd-pleasing signature scent that feels fresh and bold enough for everyday wear without being overwhelming. Whether he's heading into a dinner date, a holiday party, or just wants an easy upgrade to his morning routine, it's a classic fragrance pick that fits right in.

Home, Office & Games

Uncommon Goods

For the guy who treats downtime like an art form, this clever tabletop stand keeps his current read, glasses, phone, and morning coffee or evening drink all in one spot. It acts as a built-in bookmark while doubling as warm, functional decor on a nightstand, desk, or coffee table—priced around $50–$65 with strong customer reviews.

Mark & Graham

Whether he's going to work, outfitting a permanent at-home office, or heading back to school, a personalized desk set like this luxe leather one will please the most studious types of guys.

Mark & Graham

Outfit his next game night with a poker set that's sure to impress and easy to bring on the go for weekend trips and group hangs.

Etsy

Made from sturdy yellow birch hardwood with a warm oil finish and 24 pegs, this spinning rack corrals ties, belts, caps, or accessories without eating up closet space. It mounts easily to a wall or door (mounting hardware isn't included) so he can spin through his options in seconds instead of digging through tangled drawers.

Books, Subscriptions & Treats

Uncommon Goods

This isn't just any coffee table book, but one that true sports buffs will actually want to devour – with clippings from his team's history, glory days, and highlights.

Creem

For the music-loving man in your life, a subscription to Creem (the coolest rock 'n' roll mag) will really impress. The publication's covered plenty of classic names in the industry – as well as newer bands – so he's sure to soak up plenty of new knowledge about the scene. There's a handful of annual subscription tiers for the mag starting at just $79.

Uncommon Goods

For the guy with a sweet tooth, turn the December countdown into a sweet global taste test with 96 candies—four treats from a different country each day over 24 days. It comes with an info booklet to read up on what he's tasting and a scoreboard to rank the winners, making it an easy, playful gift for guys with a sweet tooth who love trying new snacks.

Still trying to figure out the perfect gifts for him? Subscribe to our email newsletter for more gift guides!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others and earn commissions, but we always offer genuine editorial recommendations.

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