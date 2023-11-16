24 Practical Gifts For Outdoorsy People That Love Getting Out There
Even if the weather is cooling down this time of year, it doesn't seem to stop outdoorsy people from gearing up and getting out there. If it feels like your mountain-marveling, trail-trekking, camp-creating relative or friend is always chasing their next adventure, consider buying them some gifts that'll facilitate their outdoor fun!
Based on my time living near the Rockies, a lot of these gifts are definitely super helpful for hitting The Great Outdoors. From camping gear to cold weather garb, scroll to see 24 of the most practical, thoughtful, and stylish gifts for outdoorsy people.
My favorite gift picks that I know they'll love:
- U.S. Park Pass ($80)
- Vintage Home Is Wherever You Camp Poster ($48+)
- LifeStraw Insulated Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle ($60)
- National Park Candle ($26)
- Chacos Paonia Clog ($120)
- ENO DoubleNest Hammock ($75)
- Gorp Garb Climbing Shoe T-Shirt ($38)
- Urban Native Era 'You Are On Native Land' Ribbed Beanie ($35)
U.S. Park Pass
The greatest gift to give outdoorsy people – if they don't already have one – is a national parks pass. It will grant them access to thousands of breathtaking locations like Yosemite, the Grand Canyon, and Arches. Considering entry fees can rack up quick (especially if you visit multiple national parks throughout the year), this $80 pass is a big buck-saver.
Camelbak Fourteener Hydration Hiking Pack
Outdoorsy people will definitely appreciate the greatness of a Camelbak hydration pack when you gift one to them. This design in particular is optimized for the longer hike-lover, since it has multiple panels and pouches. Plus, the bladder inside holds 100 whole fluid ounces to last them all day long.
Vintage Home Is Wherever You Camp Poster
They might have an undying love for the outdoors, but there will be times when they're not adventuring. This vintage-inspired print serves as an elegant reminder of all their favorite activities!
The Original Parks of the USA Bucket List Bottle
This insulated water bottle keeps track of each and every national park adventure that they're gone on, plus the ones to come. It's fit with a separate sticker pack to let them check off the new natural destinations they'll visit.
myChacos Customized Chacos
Chacos are required reading for the outdoorsy community. If your gift recipient has torn through their sandal straps before, they'll surely appreciate a new pair. What's cool about myChacos is you can design the fine details of the shoes – from the buckle to the sole. You can even upload an original photo to adorn the straps!
Leatherman Pocket Multitool
Even if your outdoorsy giftee already has a pocket knife like this one in their pack, it's never a bad idea to be too prepared.
Parks Project National Parks Puff Print Quarter Zip Fleece
They'll be the most stylish camper 'round the fire when they're sporting this fleecy piece. The print is a direct homage to national parks!
LifeStraw Insulated Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle
This bottle was made for on-the-go. It has a built-in device that filters out 99.999999% of bacteria (including E.coli + Salmonella), 99.999% of parasites (including Giardia and Cryptosporidium), and 99.999% of microplastics, sand, and dirt when your recipient fills up at the airport or gas station. Snag an extra replacement filterfor gifting convenience.
National Park Candle
Each of these parks-inspired candles taps into the natural scents of their locations – think pine needles, cedarwood, and sage. The vintage-y label will look stunning on their cozy bedside or wooden coffee table.
Orvis Women’s Sun Defense Hoodie
Though it may not be super cheery outside this time of year, your closest warm-weather hiker will find great use out of this hoodie in sunnier weather. The long sleeves and full-coverage hood protects skin from UV rays, yet the breathable fabric won't bog them down at all.
John Muir Forest Vinyl Sticker
You know they love a good nature quote! They can stick this thoughtful message on their cooler, water bottle, or car bumper.
Camping Tools Pint Glass Set
Speaking from experience, the Venn diagram for people who love the outdoors and people who love beer is a circle. That's exactly why your outdoorsy pal will go nuts for this set of printed pint glasses.
Mountain Hardwear Mineral King 3 Tent
This tent is easy to set up, lightweight, packable, and retains the view that they've traveled so far to see via a sizable window panel – making it a great tent selection for beginners and pros alike.
GearLight LED Headlamps 2-Pack
These hands-free headlamps provide a ton of visibility for a wide range of outdoor activities like hiking, biking, running, walking, and camping.
Chacos Paonia Clog
These durable slip-on clogs go from city life to backcountry camping with total ease. They're ideal for hanging out at the campsite when your gift recipient is just darn tired of wearing their heavy hiking boots.
Smartwool Full Cushion Crew Hiking Socks
Having good socks on your feet while hiking or backpacking is a must. Whether they've trekked the trails before or have yet to venture out, Smartwool socks are the ultimate choice. This pair in particular has a fair amount of cushion to keep those toes and soles extra-comfy.
Huckberry Mountain Whiskey Glasses
These sleek whiskey glasses are available to shop in a handful of different designs that emulate the world's most famous peak! Snag 'em for your local mountain lover in sets of 2 or 4, a beer stein, or even an elegant decanter.
Lucky Brand Reversible Hi-Pile Cardigan
If they enjoy being the campside fashionista, this cushy cardi is the gift for them. The reversible green material lets them become one with nature without getting a massive chill once nightfall comes. The side pockets and warm hood are the total cherry on top.
ENO DoubleNest Hammock
This popular portable hammock will let them hang out just about anywhere! Based on the small pack-down size, you'd never guess that it can hold up to 2 people at a time.
REI Co-op Flash Carbon Trekking Poles
These poles stabilize their step on the way up the trail *and* down it, too. They collapse to a smaller length for easily transport, plus the hand straps ensure streamlined use.
Gorp Garb Climbing Shoe T-Shirt
Got an indoor or outdoor climber on your gifting list? This company produces super cute, minimalistic climbing tees that can be customized with their gear of choice.
Take a Hike Print
This handmade art print suits spaces with neutral colors. As long as they're a nature-lover, they'll love this gift idea.
Urban Native Era 'You Are On Native Land' Ribbed Beanie
This conscious, colorful beanie serves as a necessary reminder about Indigenous communities not only for the wearer, but also everyone else that passes them on the trail.
Go Outside Sticker
This eye-catching sticker design will look stunning on bottles, laptops, and the like. It's the perfect reminder to get a daily dose of the outdoors!
