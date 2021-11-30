22 Holiday Gifts For New Parents
The first year of parenthood is filled with a mix of emotions: pure joy, shear exhaustion, and the realization that your life will never be the same, but in a really good way. New parents sacrifice a lot for their babes, so why not treat them to something special this holiday? From prepared meals to self-care for two to adorable holiday pajamas for their new little bundle, here are 21 gifts for new parents who deserve a little celebrating.
William Sonoma Five Days of Entrées
New parents are focused on feeding their babies and not so much themselves. Send them five days' worth of meals, like Beef Stroganoff, Polenta Dolcetta, and Zuni Stew, from Elephants Delicatessen in Portland, Oregon. Your pals just need to bake for a simple, satisfying meal. No meal planning, shopping, or actually preparing necessary! ($205)
H&M 3-piece Cotton Set
New babes can celebrate their first Christmas in this cotton set full of holiday cheer, from H&M's conscious line. Gift new parents a long-sleeved bodysuit, elastic-waistband pants, and matching reindeer hat in soft cotton jersey. It's a sweet reminder of their first holiday together. ($10)
Esembly Cloth Diaper Try-It Kit
Esembly's Try-It Kit is a simple intro to cloth diapering for eco-conscious parents. This adorable bundle comes with three soft organic cotton inners for absorbency, one waterproof outer diaper, a waterproof drawstring pouch for storing your dirties till laundry day, washing powder, and rash relief cream. ($70)
Hatch Restore Smart Sleep Assistant
New Parents: All I want for Christmas is sleep! This personalized system helps your sleep-deprived pals create a routine to help them fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up bright-eyed and bushy. There's a soft reading light, soothing sounds and lights, a custom alarm, and a free companion app for better sleep. ($130)
Etsy Birth Star Map
Give this personalized print of their newborn's birth star map - the perfect gift for any nursery. Parents can hang it up to always be reminded of the day the stars aligned and their babe came into the world — plus, it makes for a beautiful holiday keepsake. ($12)
Nunona Mama Balls
Healthy babies start with healthy mamas. Nunona's weekly nourishment boxes focus on keeping new moms healthy with the proper nutrients and superfoods. Choose from 5 delicious flavors, like Almond Coconut and Cashew Matcha, all packed with plant-based nutrition to keep moms energized throughout the day. ($35)
First Foods Set
Babies are starting to eat their first foods by 4 to 6 months. These popular anti-tipping and easy-to-clean bowls make the experience fun for kids and parents. ($38)
H&M Cotton Jersey Set
You only have one first Christmas, right? This Santa dress for babies is comfy and cozy and will stand out as a jolly gift for new parents. It's super affordable too! ($8)
Jeni's Ice Cream New Born Baby Collection
Four pints of Jeni's ice cream with a newborn onesie makes the perfect gift for new parents. You get to choose the parents' favorite flavors from this clean ice cream brand that doesn't use synthetic flavorings, dyes, or off-the-shelf mixes in their recipes. Yum! ($60)
Welcome Home Newborn Gift Set
Welcome new parents home with this sweet set for eco-minded parents. Packaged in an FSC-certified paper reusable box, the set includes soap-free wash and no-tears shampoo, apricot nourishing face and body lotion, and fair trade handmade whale rattle toy. ($42)
Postwell Postpartum Recovery Set
Childbirth ain't easy on our bodies. This customizable recovery set helps new moms heal while settling into being a mom. Each box is thoughtfully curated with products for mom and baby — delivered in 100% recyclable packaging. All boxes come with a handwritten note and custom candle too. ($99)
Boober New Parenting Classes
Boober offers classes and on-demand care providers like lactation consultants, doulas, mental health therapists, and more to help new parents ease their way from pregnancy to postpartum. Classes include Infant CPR, Infant Sleep, Pelvic Floor Exercises, and more. ($45/class)
H&M Shirt and Pants
Gift this long-sleeved shirt and pants in soft jersey for the baby elves on your list. The shirt comes with suspender detail and sweet velvet bow tie, making dress-up cozy and cute. ($20)
Agni The Mama Box
This yummy box of organic double chocolate chip cookies, organic oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, sesame nori seasoning, and tulsi cinnamon tea is designed for new moms. Ingredients are chosen to support digestion, breast milk production, restful sleep, immune health, hormone balance, and replenishing key nutrients for mom and baby. ($65)
Spoonful Comfort New Parent Care Package
Give tired parents a break from cooking with a cozy meal perfect for holiday time. Think several servings of soup, toasty dinner rolls, and a dozen cookies for dessert(s). You can customize these care packages and personalize with a note - they even come with their own ladle. ($80)
Letters To My Baby Book
New parents can fill these twelve envelopes with memories and hopeful thoughts for their little ones. Each letter begins with unique prompt like "on the day you were born...," "my wishes for you are...," "your first home was like..." Then they can seal with included stickers and save the letters to gift to their grownup kiddo as a paper time capsule. ($11)
DockATot Portable Lounger
B + C parents are big fans of the DockATot. It's travel-friendly and the perfect perch for everything from tummy time to quick diaper changes. ($175)
Goop "The Martini" Emotional Detox Bath Soak
Leave it to GOOP to create an emotionally detoxing bath soak for crazy days (A.K.A. most days in early parenthood!). Vegan and gluten-free ingredients include Himalayan pink salts to help relax, destress, and ease muscles; chia seed oil to hydrate skin; and wildcrafted frankincense to help calm and soothe the mind. There are three cups of bath soak in every bag. ($35)
Harry & David Holiday Founders' Favorites Gift Box
New parents need snacks - at all hours of the day. Enter this holiday gift box filled with everything from seasonal pears to a popcorn + chocolate mix to dried salami and cheese for a quick and easy charcuterie plate for two. Wine optional! ($100)
YETI Roadie 24 Cooler
Inspire parents to get out and about again with the YETI Roadie. It's portable enough for one person to haul while still being roomy enough for 18 cans (or bottles?). ($200)
Atlas Coffee Club World of Coffee Sampler
International travel may not be top of mind for new parents, but this coffee box will perk them right up with a tasty trip to four different countries via their coffee cup. The sampler comes complete with postcards from each country with tasting notes too. ($25)
Viktor Jurgen Neck Massage Pillow
The next best thing to a spa getaway? This deep-kneading shiatsu massage neck pillow. They'll relax in no time, at least until the next feeding. The pillow is ergonomically designed and fits perfectly behind neck, shoulder, lower and upper back, belly, calf, and thigh areas. You might want to give them two. ;) ($40)
