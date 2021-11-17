14 Family Christmas Pajamas To Slay Your Holiday 'Grams
The family holiday pajama trend is rivaling the ugly holiday sweater party and we couldn't be jollier. From babies to kids to parents and family pets (even dolls!), there's a print and style for everyone. We rounded up our faves plus a few holiday kid PJs if the whole matchy-matchy situation isn't your thing. Enjoy getting cozy with your crew and starting a new 'grammable tradition with these family Christmas pajamas.
Tea Collection Button Up Pajama Set - Scandi Animals
Tea Collection is always good for a modern global print and this Scandi option is one of our faves. Find it in a super soft adult PJ bottom and long sleeve nightgown too. Styles are selling fast - find more matching family styles in their Sibling Shop. Sweet dreams!
Hanna Dear Deer Matching Family Pajamas
Hanna Andersson is a go-to for organic cotton PJs in super soft and playful prints, like this Dear Deer print. Want to go less traditional for your holiday photo? We also love these Polka Dot Spots Matching Family Pajamas.
SHOP KIDS PAJAMAS
Hanna Andersson
Primary Fair Isle Family Matching Set
This colorful Fair Isle print has us swooning. Primary's GOTS-certified organic cotton jams are super cozy, and you can mix and match them in a slew of colors, including navy, raspberry, lollipop, mint, sunshine, emerald, peacock, and blueberry. Pet jams included!
Old Navy Gender-Neutral Holiday Pajama Set
Old Navy's matching Jingle Jammies come in a bunch of fun and classic prints— like this red plaid — and styles, and are made with 100-percent cotton. They're super affordable too!
Littlest Prince Holiday Pajamas Gray Snowflake
Etsy sellers are jumping on the family 'jams bandwagon. Cozy up together and make memories in these stylish cotton pajamas. Order in sizes from 3 months to toddlers to kids to men and women's XXL.
SleepytimePjs Blue Plaid Flannel Pajama Sets
Flannel PJs for the win. SleepytimePjs offers up traditional sets in a variety of styles, from button-up tops to drawstring pants to gowns and footed jammies. All are cozy and lightweight too.
Burts Bees Holiday Matching Family Pajamas
These award-winning, GOTS-certified holiday family pajamas are soft, durable and made with organic cotton. And we adore all eight holiday prints.
Hanna Andersson Hanukkah Matching Family Pajamas
Celebrate Hanukkah in style with these matching family pajamas in super-soft organic cotton. You'll want to spend all eight nights in them!
Piccolina Pajamas - Rosa Parks Trailblazer Print
Make a statement in your holiday 'grams with these historical PJ sets from Piccolina. They come in super cute prints, like this Rosa Parks Trailblazer set, and offer up a chance to teach kids thoughtful lessons during the season of giving.
CoralBee Matching Family Pajamas
Amazon also has a slew of matching jams for your family, your pet, even your kid's American Girl doll. Find a mix of prints, like this classic Elf-y stripe, made in a cotton/spandex jersey blend. Send a set to grandparents too!
Got family Christmas pajamas you want to show off? Tag us on your holiday jam 'grams @BritandCo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others and earn commissions, but we always offer genuine editorial recommendations
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.