This Colorful Baby Lounger is Essential for Adventurous New Parents
Got a friend who's expecting a wee one? Or maybe you've got a bun in the oven yourself? Or perhaps you just had a baby and she won't settle down so you're looking into any and every baby sleeping / soothing / lounging product on the market ;) Well, I've been there… twice. And the sweet little lounger you see my babe Indira giggling in has been a lifesaver this second time around.
Anjelika Temple here, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Brit + Co, mom to Anokhi (2.5 years old) and Indira (4 months old), and big fan of the DockATot lounger (and wish there was one in my size?!). That's why when the folks at DockATot asked me to share some of my favorite patterned covers as part of my pattern-on-pattern series, it was an easy "heck yes!" Plus, we're offering readers 15% off any purchase between now and December 23rd — just use the code BritandCo15 at checkout.
Before I get to the crazy colorful goodness, a little more about me and my fam. Within the first 10 weeks of Indira's life, we went on three family vacations. Two small ones (Sea Ranch + Big Sur) and one big one (Maui for two weeks!). We get cabin fever easily and like to be on the move, which isn't always easy with a newborn *and* a toddler. When embarking on this new chapter of parenthood, we wanted to use a lounger that could go with the flow, whether we're at home, at a friend's place, camping, or at the beach.
Here's what made DockATot essential to our first few months as a family of four.
- Super easy to travel with! We keep one in the car at all times and recently took it on a two-week vacation to Hawaii.
- The fact that it's soft makes it inviting for a big sister or brother to come and play close to the new baby, while still guarding the perimeter (parents with more than one kiddo, you know what I'm talking about).
- Easy to set up on the floor, a big bed, a lawn — wherever you need to keep your baby cozy and comfy.
- You can carry it easily with one hand thanks to handles on every side. I really don't know why more baby-related things don't have handles — new parents are basically one-handed all the time.
- It comes in so many different colors and patterns, and you can get extra covers to change things up!
Let's be honest, your baby is going to be lying down a LOT — it's nice to have a photogenic spot for them to lay around ;) Scroll on to see my favorite colorful covers and my darling Indira sporting complementary patterns to go with each cover, obvs.
Cyclo: This pattern will forever remind me of those first few precious weeks with Indira. I love the airy vibe and Grecian feel of this design.
Kindred: Sand art meets rainbow meets a very sweet and colorful spot for your kiddo to wiggle about.
Desert Palm: For those of us who'd like to be magically transported to the desert air of Palm Springs in the chilly winter months, this design is a must.
Splash: Calling all water babies!
Sail Away: Dreaming of all the vacations you'll take as a new family? This photographic pattern is sure to inspire wanderlust.
Catalina: Zen out with this beachy sunset.
Night Falls: A forest fairy in the making ;)
The Big Blue: The illustrative quality of this pattern reminds me of some of my favorite childrens' books and imaginary tales.
Head to Dockatot to check out dozens more patterns and covers, and don't forget to use our discount code BritandCo15 for 15% off any purchase between now and December 23, 2019.