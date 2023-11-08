Your WFH Friend Is Gonna Obsess Over These Gifts
Working from home is a blessing and a curse. On one hand, it's great that you can get sh*t done virtually anywhere with WiFi, but on the other, you're constantly summoned to your couch (or in more severe cases, your bed) to take a "break" (a nap) that can impact your productivity. Having cute desk accessories and organization solutions on deck at all times is a must for anyone seeking to dial in and simply feel good about the working from home thing. Whether you know the beauty of WFH life or not, these gifts for people who work from home will certainly liven up any workspace.
Papier Joy Weekly Desk Planner
Seeing every to-do item in one place (that's not a computer screen) is a major game-changer for staying on-task, and the ultimate hack is this structured notepad.
Cute Duck LED Lamp
This cute, squishy desk-sized lamp is sure to alleviate The Horrors (work stress).
Kawaii Animals Erasable Gel Pen Set
These top-rated animal pens are the perfect little workday cheerleaders when they hang out at anyone's desk.
Should Have Been An Email Funny Coffee Mug
We've all been there. The message on this mug is sure to resonate with your WFH recipient.
Bose Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones
We're convinced that noise-cancelling headphones are a product directly from heaven. This pair does an excellent job at drowning out sonic distractions.
Umbra Rami Tiered Organizer
This desk organizer keeps pesky tabletop clutter at bay – in the cutest way.
Aesthetic Highlighters
A highlighter in hand = instant productivity.
Waterproof Desk Mat
This desk mat can handle it all – keyboards, notebooks, cold drinks, and basically everything else needed for the 9-5 grind.
Ergonomic Computer Mouse Pad
Having an ergonomic setup can help prevent that infamous WFH-induced back pain. Start small with this soothing mouse pad!
12-Sided Fidget Toy
If your working-from-home gift recipient is on the anxious side, a fidget cube can be a real game-changer when it comes to letting out stress and pent-up energy.
Loam Harvest Basket Candle
Having a cute candle lit during the workday instantly improves morale. We don't make the rules.
Ergonomic Laptop Riser
For the on-the-go worker, a laptop without a laptop riser is criminal. This easy-to-set up one has almost 12,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, most notable for its durability.
Line Friends Cable Management Holder
Let these cutie little bears take the reins – er, rather, the cords – and create more space for a clear head.
Moleskine Classic Hard Cover Notebook
This bound notebook will withstand any weather, plus it's the perfect place to write down great ideas!
Blue Light Blocking Glasses
Don't let them fry their eyes all day – these blue light glasses work to filter out the harmful effects of [dun-dun-dunnn] computer screens.
Owala Stainless Steel Tumbler
Hydration helps fuel a healthy mind, and that noggin is needed for making great things happen at work. This 40oz insulated tumbler keeps drinks ice-cold all throughout the day!
Layla Iridescent Desktop Organizer
This smaller desk organizer boasts a fun iridescent coating to hold more miscellaneous goods.
Pomodoro Timer
The Pomodoro technique is a killer method for staying tuned-in. With this timer, the work time vs. rest time is left up to the user.
Lead image via Urban Outfitters.
