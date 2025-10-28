Don't break the bank.
10 Gifts Under $10 That’ll Save Your Budget (And Still Wow Everyone)
Finding the perfect gift on a budget can feel impossible, especially in times like these—but it doesn’t have to be. These 10 picks under $10 prove that thoughtful, fun, and even luxe-feeling presents don’t have to cost a fortune. Whether you’re shopping for coworkers, friends, or family, these affordable finds are guaranteed to impress... without draining your wallet.
Shop our 10 favorite gifts under $10 below!
Jukebox Sky Blue Malibu Natural Bar Soap
This $5 bar of soap smells way more expensive than it really is, which can pack an impressive punch for gift giving. It's formulated with clean ingredients and packaged so adorably so you won't have to dress it up too much. There are also several more scents to suit your giftee's taste!
EOS Vanilla Cashmere Lip Butter
This thick and nourishing lip butter makes a nice stocking stuffer for beauty lovers for just $7.
Tony’s Chocolonely Caramel & Sea Salt Belgian Milk Chocolate Bar
You can't go wrong with chocolatey gifts! This $6 milk chocolate bar is infused with caramel and sea salt to give it that extra oomph.
Vlando Small Travel Jewelry Box
For the gal that's always on the go, this small $6 jewelry box will help her keep her things together with such little fuss.
Memory Foam Slippers
Give the gift of comfort with these $10 memory foam slippers that come in so many cool colors!
e.l.f. Sheer Slick Lipstick
Delivering a sheer wash of color and plenty of hydration for dry lips, this $6 lipstick is already at the top of our list when it comes to gifts under $10.
PopSockets Phone Grip
This phone grip also doubles as a prop for watching videos or movies with ease. Plus, its fun pattern adds flair to any tech setup (for just $8).
Colorful Initial Bracelet
Available in every letter, this colorful $10 bracelet is a fun and inexpensive snag if you're looking to gift something more personal this season.
SheaMoisture Strengthening Scalp & Hair Oil
This $7 scalp and hair oil encourages hair health by strengthening the surface, which everyone can benefit from. If you're wanting a small gift under $10 to round out what you're giving others this year, it's not a bad idea to grab a few bottles for last-minute additions.
Retro Rectangle Sunglasses
Gotta love some cute sunnies! These retro-inspired specs pair with practically any outfit, come in tons of different colors, and only cost $7 right now.
