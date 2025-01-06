The 17 Best Trader Joe's Finds Under $5 That Taste Expensive
Trader Joe’s is pure proof that you don’t need to spend big bucks to find amazingly satisfying foods to stock your fridge and pantry. TJ’s has a ton of goodies under $5 – from cult-favorite snacks to filling frozen meals! These affordable Trader Joe’s finds are undeniably packed with flavor and value.
Get ready to shop the best Trader Joe’s finds under $5!
Trader Joe's
Creamy Dreamy Hummus
Made with double the amount of tahini as your traditional hummus would be, this $2.50 dip boasts a "luxuriously smooth" texture and the perfect amount of savory-ness for dunking in veggie sticks and crackers.
Trader Joe's
Spicy Honey Sauce
Trader Joe's $5 take on hot honey is so good. Put it on sandwiches, wraps, pizzas, or pastas, and you def won't regret it.
Trader Joe's
Soft & Juicy Mango
Even though these $2 strips of mango are dried, they still have a soft and juicy feel to them. This makes the ultimate hiking or camping snack for someone with a sweet tooth!
Trader Joe's
Crunchy Curls
The unique shape of this $3 snack alone makes it feel super fancy. The little curls have a ncie savory taste, thanks to the lentil flour and potato starch they're made of.
Trader Joe's
Mirepoix
Why go through all of the work picking a good onion, celery stalk, and carrots and chopping 'em up for a soup or stew when you can snag this pre-cut $3 mirepoix from Trader Joe's? It still tastes just as fresh and delicious, plus you didn't have to whip out the cutting board once.
Trader Joe's
Super Chocolatey Chocolate Chunk Cookie Dough
The most luxurious cookies always have a ton of chocolate chips in them. This $5 pre-made cookie dough is chockfull of chocolate – per TJ's, it makes up over 25% of the recipe! Sprinkle some flaky sea salt over the freshly baked goods to amp up the flavors even more.
Trader Joe's
Mini Quiche Duo
This $5 pack of mini quiches includes two elevated flavors: Mushroom & Swiss Cheese Mini Quiches and Uncured Bacon & Sweet Onion Mini Quiches. Snag a box to perfect the easiest hosting hack around.
Trader Joe's
Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings
The hype surrounding TJ's soup dumplings is so real. One $3.49 box gives you half a dozen broth- and chicken-filled dumplings that turn out so tasty, even though they're just made in the microwave. Pair this plate with some chili crunch and soy sauce if you're craving lotsa good flavor.
Trader Joe's
Dark Chocolate Covered Mini Pretzels
Dark chocolate is the best chocolate... we don't make the rules. This $3.49 bag of dipped pretzels gives you the best of both worlds when it comes to sweet and savory treats!
Trader Joe's
Perfect Bar Peanut Butter Protein Bar
We don't know about you, but 17 grams of protein for $2.29 is too good of a deal to pass up! The Perfect Bar is quite literally perfect for fueling any activity.
Trader Joe's
Spinach & Ricotta Raviolini
Trader Joe's selection of pre-made pastas is pretty solid, and most of them are easily under $5. This spinach and ricotta combo is the bomb. With or without pasta sauce, it's sure to please for an easy lunch or dinner.
Trader Joe's
Ranch Seasoned Cashews
We're always hunting for Trader Joe's snacks under $5 as an excuse to bulk up our shopping carts and have a lil' somethin' to munch on during the workweek. These $4 cashews are perfectly seasoned with ranch flavoring for a savory escape.
Trader Joe's
Dark Chocolate Ganache Mini Sheet Cake
Because who can resist cake?! Trader Joe's $5 sheet cake is shoppable in this delectable dark chocolate flavor or even an impressive chantilly cream vanilla bean variety. You can choose to jazz either of them up with chopped nuts, fresh berries, birthday candles, edible flowers – or all of the above!
Trader Joe's
Sweet Chili Sauce
This $1.69 bottle of sweet chili sauce tastes exactly like the sauce you'd get with crab and cream cheese rangoons when you order takeout. Stock up for cheap and have it easily on-hand to enjoy with stir fries, fried rice dishes, and homemade (or TJ's ready-made) dumplings!
Trader Joe's
Meyer Lemon & Cream Yogurt
This $3 4-pack of "rich" and "creamy" yogurt is crafted with real Meyer lemon juice concentrate, cream, and natural flavorings. Its yellow-y color comes from turmeric, so you won't find any artificial food dyes here. Fancyyy.
Trader Joe's
Milk Chocolate Covered Honeycomb Candy
You've never seen a $4 candy like this before – crunchy, airy, and light honeycomb crisps covered in silky milk chocolate. Be careful, because one bag will go quick. You won't want to share.
Trader Joe's
Parmesan, Garlic & Herb Butter
Made of 25% Parmesan cheese, this $3 brick of salted butter is perfect for easily elevating your dishes. The cheese is worked in alongside some dried garlic and parsley for extra yum. TJ's recommends trying it on baked potatoes, scrambled eggs, popcorn, and roasted veggies!
