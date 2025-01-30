OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Your new favorite drama is coming soon.

Here's When You Can Finally Watch 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 3

ginny & georgia season 3

Ginny & Georgia. Antonia Gentry as Ginny in episode 210 of Ginny & Georgia. Image via Brooke Palmer/Netflix.

Marni Grossman/Netflix
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Jan 30, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

Thanks to the eternal popularity of Gilmore Girls, we all know mother-daughter shows are some of the best around. And if you ask me, Ginny and Georgia are totally the next Rory and Lorelai. If you're looking for a new series to binge while getting cozy this winter, then look no further than Ginny & Georgia. It's got intrigue, it's got romance, it's got drama — which is exactly why it's one of the Netflix shows you should binge on a break!

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Ginny & Georgia season 3.

When does season 3 of Ginny & Georgia come out?

ginny and georgia season 3

Brooke Palmer/Netflix

You can stream Ginny & Georgia on Netflix starting June 5, 2025.

What is Ginny & Georgia season 3 about?

Diesel La Torraca as Austin, Brianne Howey as Georgia, and Antonia Gentry as Ginny

Netflix

Ginny & Georgia follows the titular mother-daughter duo (plus Ginny's little brother Austin) who move from Texas to Wellsbury, Massachusetts after the death of Georgia's husband. But while a new town, a new school, and new friends can be complicated on their own, things get even messier in season 2 when Ginny discovers her step-dad's death wasn't an accident.

And at the end of season 2, Georgia's arrested for murder in the middle of her wedding reception. This was "always the plan," according to creator Sarah Lampert. "How we pitched season 1 and then how we ended our pitch of season 2 was, 'Then Georgia's married to Paul, they're having their first dance, and she's arrested for murder,'" she told People in January 2023.

"I'm blown away that the writers are still able to show us completely new sides of each character, and that's what you're going to see in season 3," actress Brianne Howey says. "You will see a lot of grit and hustle, but in an entirely new way. Georgia has to dig deeper into a part of herself we haven't seen yet. So, she has to use that grit in all new ways."

Who's in the cast?

season 3 of ginny and georgia

Netflix

Ginny & Georgia stars Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller, Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller, Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker, Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker, Sara Waisglass as Max Baker, Scott Porter as Paul Randolph, and Raymond Ablack as Joe.

How old was Georgia when she had Ginny?

Brianne Howey as Georgia, Antonia Gentry as Ginny

Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Georgia was 15 years old when she gave birth to Ginny. This is another detail that reminds us of Gilmore Girls since Lorelai was 16 when she had Rory!

Where can I watch Ginny & Georgia?

season 3 ginny and georgia on netflix

Netflix

Ginny & Georgia season 3 is premiering June 5, 2025 on Netflix, which is where you can stream all 20 episodes of the show (10 in season one and 10 in season two). It's safe to assume that Ginny & Georgia season 3 will also have 10 episodes.

What do you hope to see in Ginny & Georgia season 3? Let us know in the comments and follow us on Facebook for the latest news on all your favorite, binge-worthy shows.

This post has been updated.

